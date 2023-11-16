Shohei Ohtani's second unanimous MVP award generates social media buzz
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani capped off one of the greatest seasons in MLB history by receiving his second unanimous AL MVP Award in three seasons.
Ohtani put up career numbers at the plate this season, slashing .304/.412/.654 while leading the league in slugging, OPS and OPS+. The 29-year-old also had a stellar year on the mound with a 10-5 record to go along with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts over 23 starts.
Needless to say, Ohtani's MVP announcement generated quite a buzz on social media.
Here were some of the best reactions:
'The Unicorn'
Making history
Trout gives a shout
Mike Trout congratulated his Los Angeles Angels teammate on his remarkable season.
MVP(uppy)
Ohtani's dog was right alongside him for the big announcement.
