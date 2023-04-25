Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reportedly agree to eight-year, $106.75 million extension
Amid a surprisingly hot start to the 2023 MLB season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have worked to ensure that one of their best players will be with the team for the foreseeable future. The Pirates have reportedly agreed to sign outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year contract extension worth $106.75 million that runs through the 2030 season with a club option for 2031.
It's the largest contract given out in the history of the Pirates, who have recently maintained one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, and the first contract they have given out that is worth more than $100 million. It's also the largest contract in MLB history for an outfielder drafted out of college.
There are no opt-outs in the deal, but Reynolds did get a limited six-team no-trade clause, per multiple reports. He was previously slated to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates after extension talks fell apart in the offseason, but remained verbally open to a long-term deal with the team when speaking to reporters in Spring Training.
Reynolds was drafted 59th overall out of Vanderbilt by the San Francisco Giants in 2016 and traded to the Pirates in exchange for now-teammate Andrew McCutchen in January 2018. Reynolds is hitting .294 with an .872 OPS this season as the Pirates currently sit in first place in the National League Central with a 16-7 record.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- MLB Power Rankings: Orioles, Pirates, Rangers ride pitching to fast starts
- Marcus Stroman, Jarred Kelenic among 10 most fascinating starts in MLB
- What we learned in MLB this week: The Blue Jays are mashing and might get better
- Shohei Ohtani playing in New York would be best for baseball
- MLB mailbag: Gerrit Cole's Cy Young chances, teams that need to worry early
- What's wrong with Juan Soto? One of MLB's best has yet to find his swing with Padres
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings, board: 100 best available players
- 2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Stallions, Generals co-favorites
- NASCAR takeaways: Kyle Busch's 'lucky' win caps eventful Talladega finish
- LeBron James lets his play do the talking in response to Dillon Brooks' jabs
- MLB Power Rankings: Orioles, Pirates, Rangers ride pitching to fast startsMax Muncy, Pete Alonso make Ben Verlander's team of the week a second timeMLB commissioner Rob Manfred: 'Sorry' for Oakland fans; A's can compete in Vegas
- Yordan Álvarez's three hits spark three wins, but Astros still much deeperPirates call up 33-year-old Drew Maggi to major league rosterShohei Ohtani playing in New York would be best for baseball
- Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMeet Spencer Strider: The mustachioed, tofu-loving Cy Young contenderBrandon Marsh has gone from glue guy to great in Philadelphia
- MLB Power Rankings: Orioles, Pirates, Rangers ride pitching to fast startsMax Muncy, Pete Alonso make Ben Verlander's team of the week a second timeMLB commissioner Rob Manfred: 'Sorry' for Oakland fans; A's can compete in Vegas
- Yordan Álvarez's three hits spark three wins, but Astros still much deeperPirates call up 33-year-old Drew Maggi to major league rosterShohei Ohtani playing in New York would be best for baseball
- Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMeet Spencer Strider: The mustachioed, tofu-loving Cy Young contenderBrandon Marsh has gone from glue guy to great in Philadelphia