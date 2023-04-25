Major League Baseball
Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reportedly agree to eight-year, $106.75 million extension
Major League Baseball

Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reportedly agree to eight-year, $106.75 million extension

Published Apr. 25, 2023 12:34 p.m. ET

Amid a surprisingly hot start to the 2023 MLB season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have worked to ensure that one of their best players will be with the team for the foreseeable future. The Pirates have reportedly agreed to sign outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year contract extension worth $106.75 million that runs through the 2030 season with a club option for 2031.

It's the largest contract given out in the history of the Pirates, who have recently maintained one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, and the first contract they have given out that is worth more than $100 million. It's also the largest contract in MLB history for an outfielder drafted out of college.

There are no opt-outs in the deal, but Reynolds did get a limited six-team no-trade clause, per multiple reports. He was previously slated to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates after extension talks fell apart in the offseason, but remained verbally open to a long-term deal with the team when speaking to reporters in Spring Training.

Shohei Ohtani & Bryan Reynolds highlight Ben Verlander's early MVP race

Shohei Ohtani & Bryan Reynolds highlight Ben Verlander's early MVP race

Reynolds was drafted 59th overall out of Vanderbilt by the San Francisco Giants in 2016 and traded to the Pirates in exchange for now-teammate Andrew McCutchen in January 2018. Reynolds is hitting .294 with an .872 OPS this season as the Pirates currently sit in first place in the National League Central with a 16-7 record.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB mailbag: Jazz Chisholm's CF adventures, Pete Alonso's leap, ballpark food ideas
MLB mailbag: Jazz Chisholm's CF adventures, Pete Alonso's leap, ballpark food ideas
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes