Major League Baseball Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reportedly agree to eight-year, $106.75 million extension Published Apr. 25, 2023 12:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Amid a surprisingly hot start to the 2023 MLB season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have worked to ensure that one of their best players will be with the team for the foreseeable future. The Pirates have reportedly agreed to sign outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year contract extension worth $106.75 million that runs through the 2030 season with a club option for 2031.

It's the largest contract given out in the history of the Pirates, who have recently maintained one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, and the first contract they have given out that is worth more than $100 million. It's also the largest contract in MLB history for an outfielder drafted out of college.

There are no opt-outs in the deal, but Reynolds did get a limited six-team no-trade clause, per multiple reports. He was previously slated to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates after extension talks fell apart in the offseason, but remained verbally open to a long-term deal with the team when speaking to reporters in Spring Training.

Shohei Ohtani & Bryan Reynolds highlight Ben Verlander's early MVP race

Reynolds was drafted 59th overall out of Vanderbilt by the San Francisco Giants in 2016 and traded to the Pirates in exchange for now-teammate Andrew McCutchen in January 2018. Reynolds is hitting .294 with an .872 OPS this season as the Pirates currently sit in first place in the National League Central with a 16-7 record.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT

share