Major League Baseball Report: Phillies offered Aaron Nola extension before season worth more than $100 million Published May. 5, 2023 7:42 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Phillies offered ace Aaron Nola a contract extension worth more than $100 million before the 2023 MLB regular season, the New York Post reported Thursday.

However, the offer was reportedly substantially less than what several other starting pitchers made on the open free-agent market this past offseason. Nola and the Phillies both said just before Opening Day in March that they will revisit contract talks after the season, when the right-hander is set to hit free agency.

Last winter, Jacob deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers; Carlos Rodon signed a six-year $162 million deal with the New York Yankees; Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million deal with the New York Mets. Three years ago, the Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million deal.

Nola, 29, has made one All-Star Game and earned Cy Young votes three times. In his ninth MLB season, he owns a career 3.64 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. Across the seven starts that he has made this season, Nola has a 4.64 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.

The defending National League champion Phillies are currently 15-17, good for fourth in the NL East.

