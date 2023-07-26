Major League Baseball Report: Dodgers send Noah Syndergaard to Guardians for shortstop Amed Rosario Published Jul. 26, 2023 7:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an agreement to acquire shortstop Amed Rosario from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Noah Syndergaard, pending medical review of the players, according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The Dodgers have dealt with a lack of middle infield depth after Trea Turner left in free agency last offseason and Gavin Lux suffered an ACL tear in spring training, prompting star outfielder Mookie Betts to spend ample time at second base and shortstop. Rookie Miguel Vargas, who started the season as the team's everyday second baseman, also struggled at the plate and was eventually demoted to Triple-A.

Syndergaard has a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts for the Dodgers after signing a one-year, $13 million contract with them last offseason.

The Dodgers also brought back utility player Kiké Hernández via a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday to help their middle infield depth.

Rosario has a .265/.306/.369 in his third season with the Guardians. The 27-year-old Rosario spent his first four MLB seasons with the New York Mets before getting dealt to Cleveland as part of the return for star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The Dodgers are 58-42 and four games ahead of the San Francisco Giants first place in the National League West. The Guardians are just two games out of first place in the American League Central, but sit at .500 with a 51-51 record.

