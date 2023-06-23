Major League Baseball Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle in six innings Updated Jun. 23, 2023 10:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Elly De La Cruz has been raking for the Cincinnati Reds since making his MLB debut earlier this month. Now, he's making distinct history.

De La Cruz hit for the cycle in Cincinnati's Friday night home victory against the Atlanta Braves … in six innings.

De La Cruz doubled in the bottom of the second inning, hit a two-run home run to right field in the third, logged an RBI single in the fifth and then hit an RBI triple in the sixth.

Elly De La Cruz becomes the first Reds player since 1989 to hit for the cycle after a sixth-inning triple

De La Cruz, 21, became the first Reds player to hit for the cycle since Eric Davis on June 2, 1989. All the while, franchise royalty Joey Votto launched two home runs prior to De La Cruz putting the finishing touches on his cycle in the sixth inning. De La Cruz finished the game 4-for-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rookie infielder entered Friday having totaled two home runs, six RBIs and six stolen bases while boasting a .321/.387/.536 batting line. Cincinnati is 41-35, good for first in the NL Central, and has won its last 12 games.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Cincinnati Reds Elly De La Cruz

share