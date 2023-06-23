Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle in six innings
Elly De La Cruz has been raking for the Cincinnati Reds since making his MLB debut earlier this month. Now, he's making distinct history.
De La Cruz hit for the cycle in Cincinnati's Friday night home victory against the Atlanta Braves … in six innings.
De La Cruz doubled in the bottom of the second inning, hit a two-run home run to right field in the third, logged an RBI single in the fifth and then hit an RBI triple in the sixth.
Elly De La Cruz becomes the first Reds player since 1989 to hit for the cycle after a sixth-inning triple
De La Cruz, 21, became the first Reds player to hit for the cycle since Eric Davis on June 2, 1989. All the while, franchise royalty Joey Votto launched two home runs prior to De La Cruz putting the finishing touches on his cycle in the sixth inning. De La Cruz finished the game 4-for-5.
The rookie infielder entered Friday having totaled two home runs, six RBIs and six stolen bases while boasting a .321/.387/.536 batting line. Cincinnati is 41-35, good for first in the NL Central, and has won its last 12 games.
-
Would Victor Wembanyama be good at baseball? A very serious breakdown
Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. elected to start in MLB All-Star Game
What we learned in MLB this week: Giants' offense is legit; Astros' offense is lacking
-
Rays' Wander Franco benched by Kevin Cash ahead of Thursday's game
MLB Commissioner calls his handling of Astros scandal 'not my best decision'
Shohei Ohtani is an Angel, but Dodgers fans hope they got a glimpse at their own future
-
2023 MLB Draft prospect rankings: Dylan Crews leads strong top 30
How Derek Jeter is preparing for broadcast career, plus his thoughts on the Yankees
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting finalists for Phase 2, rosters, starting lineups
-
Would Victor Wembanyama be good at baseball? A very serious breakdown
Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. elected to start in MLB All-Star Game
What we learned in MLB this week: Giants' offense is legit; Astros' offense is lacking
-
Rays' Wander Franco benched by Kevin Cash ahead of Thursday's game
MLB Commissioner calls his handling of Astros scandal 'not my best decision'
Shohei Ohtani is an Angel, but Dodgers fans hope they got a glimpse at their own future
-
2023 MLB Draft prospect rankings: Dylan Crews leads strong top 30
How Derek Jeter is preparing for broadcast career, plus his thoughts on the Yankees
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting finalists for Phase 2, rosters, starting lineups