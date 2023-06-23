Major League Baseball
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle in six innings
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle in six innings

Updated Jun. 23, 2023 10:13 p.m. ET

Elly De La Cruz has been raking for the Cincinnati Reds since making his MLB debut earlier this month. Now, he's making distinct history.

De La Cruz hit for the cycle in Cincinnati's Friday night home victory against the Atlanta Braves … in six innings.

De La Cruz doubled in the bottom of the second inning, hit a two-run home run to right field in the third, logged an RBI single in the fifth and then hit an RBI triple in the sixth.

De La Cruz, 21, became the first Reds player to hit for the cycle since Eric Davis on June 2, 1989. All the while, franchise royalty Joey Votto launched two home runs prior to De La Cruz putting the finishing touches on his cycle in the sixth inning. De La Cruz finished the game 4-for-5.

The rookie infielder entered Friday having totaled two home runs, six RBIs and six stolen bases while boasting a .321/.387/.536 batting line. Cincinnati is 41-35, good for first in the NL Central, and has won its last 12 games.

Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds
Elly De La Cruz
