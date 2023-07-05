Major League Baseball
Pirates' David Bednar gifts Clayton Kershaw beer after being named an All-Star
Pirates' David Bednar gifts Clayton Kershaw beer after being named an All-Star

Published Jul. 5, 2023

As the old saying goes, one man's loss is another man's gain.

That is certainly the case for Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar. Kershaw won't be able to participate in the 2023 All-Star Game (July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) due to left shoulder soreness, which led to him being placed on the 15-day injured list. Until then, Kershaw appeared in line to start for the National League for the second straight year.

Bednar was initially left off the N.L. All-Star team, despite a strong first half. However, the Pirates closer has since been named as an injury replacement for Kershaw. That call happened while the Pirates were in the midst of their three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, giving Bednar a rare opportunity. 

Moments after Pirates manager Derek Shelton gifted the Pittsburgh native with a case of I.C. Light, Bednar decided to re-gift the beer from the Pittsburgh-based company. Bednar dropped off a cooler with a handful of beers in the Dodgers' dugout, leaving a message for Kershaw. 

"Mr. Kershaw, Pittsburgh's finest beer! Enjoy!" Bednar wrote. 

The Pirates' 28-year-old closer is 3-0 with 16 saves and a 1.36 ERA, helping him earn his second All-Star nod in as many years. Bednar is currently fifth in the National League in saves. 

Meanwhile, Kershaw sports a 10-4 record with a 2.55 ERA this season. He told reporters recently that he hopes to be back on the mound not long after the All-Star break.

