Padres co-aces Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove placed on 15-day injured list
The San Diego Padres placed co-aces Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on the 15-day injured list on Saturday.
The 37-year-old Darvish (4-3) has a strained left groin. He left after three innings Wednesday against Miami, staying in San Diego to receive treatment.
Musgrove (3-4) was set to start Saturday at Kansas City but was pulled hours before the game because of triceps and elbow discomfort — the same injury that had him on the injured list in May. He made two starts in between these two stints on the injured list.
Darvish's move is retroactive to Thursday, and Musgrove's to Wednesday.
The Padres recalled right-handers Randy Vázquez and Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso. Vazquez started Saturday in place of Musgrove.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Nets guard Dennis Schröder makes soccer debut as latest two-sport athlete
2024 MLB City Connect uniforms: Blue Jays go 'Night Mode' with their jerseys
Super Saturday on FOX: London Game, Belmont Stakes and more!
-
Mets DFA Jorge López after he calls New York 'worst team in the whole f---ing MLB'
2024 MLB odds: How many strikeouts can Paul Skenes tally?
Orioles lose pitchers John Means, Tyler Wells for season; both need elbow surgery
-
MLB Rookie Power Rankings: Paul Skenes arrives and a new leader emerges in May
Phillies' weakness? Cardinals contenders? Mariners blockbuster trade? 5 burning MLB questions
-
Nets guard Dennis Schröder makes soccer debut as latest two-sport athlete
2024 MLB City Connect uniforms: Blue Jays go 'Night Mode' with their jerseys
Super Saturday on FOX: London Game, Belmont Stakes and more!
-
Mets DFA Jorge López after he calls New York 'worst team in the whole f---ing MLB'
2024 MLB odds: How many strikeouts can Paul Skenes tally?
Orioles lose pitchers John Means, Tyler Wells for season; both need elbow surgery
-
MLB Rookie Power Rankings: Paul Skenes arrives and a new leader emerges in May