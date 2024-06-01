Major League Baseball Padres co-aces Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove placed on 15-day injured list Updated Jun. 1, 2024 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Diego Padres placed co-aces Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on the 15-day injured list on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Darvish (4-3) has a strained left groin. He left after three innings Wednesday against Miami, staying in San Diego to receive treatment.

Musgrove (3-4) was set to start Saturday at Kansas City but was pulled hours before the game because of triceps and elbow discomfort — the same injury that had him on the injured list in May. He made two starts in between these two stints on the injured list.

Darvish's move is retroactive to Thursday, and Musgrove's to Wednesday.

The Padres recalled right-handers Randy Vázquez and Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso. Vazquez started Saturday in place of Musgrove.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

