Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PEDs
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PEDs

22 mins ago

Major League Baseball announced Friday that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a substance in violation of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. 

The suspension is without pay and covers the rest of the 2022 season, making the Padres superstar ineligible for the playoffs.

Tatis issued a statement claiming that he "inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol." He later expressed remorse and said that he has "realized" his mistake and will immediately begin the suspension.

The 23-year-old infielder hasn't appeared in a game this season due to an offseason wrist injury, which he was nearing a return from. The Padres, who recently acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, are 63-51 and in possession of the third National League wild-card seed.

Tatis had 42 home runs and 97 RBIs while posting a .282/.364/.611 batting line in 2021. He signed a 14-year, $340 million extension before last season.

