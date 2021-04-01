Major League Baseball
MLB Opening Day 2021: Top Moments

49 mins ago

Cue "Take me out to the ballgame."

While FOX Sports isn't quite able to do that, we are able to deliver the top sights and sounds from MLB Opening Day across the country.

Unfortunately, the season started on a low note with the postponement of one of the evening's showcase games due to COVID-19.

In addition, the rain is playing spoiler in Beantown.

However, there are still 13 games to carry us through the day. 

Grab your snacks and settle in because we've got a jam-packed slate of baseball action ready for you to enjoy!

Snow joke

Come for the homer, stay for the slide.

Miguel Cabrera treated us to the first home run of the season, but he apparently didn't think he got all of it. The 19-year MLB vet played it safe and slid into second as his long shot got lost amid the snow.

Wait, snow?

That's right, no need to adjust your picture!

The dog days of summer are still a ways away, as the snowy weather in Detroit reminded us. 

But that surreal scene demands another look.

Gary goes yard

The New York Yankees erased an early 1-0 deficit against the Blue Jays with a two-run shot from Gary Sanchez.

With 115 home runs in 421 games coming into this season, power has never been a problem for the Yankees catcher.

However, he'll be hoping that he can avoid a season like 2020's, where he hit just .147 in 156 at bats.

Pregame platter

If you're getting antsy before first pitch of your game, head over to FOX Sports Baseball Analyst Ben Verlander's season predictions, complete with analysis regarding division races, playoff picks and award-winners.

And for a behind-the-scenes look at what Opening Day means for a player, check out Verlander's breakdown of what it's like, from waking up to first pitch. 

For those looking for a little added interest, Verlander and FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich did a deep dive on the season's top wagers on a special edition of "Talk the Line."

Stay tuned for more updates as they happen!

