MLB odds: How bettors cashed in on 28-5 game

Some fans may have thought football season started early when they saw a score Friday.

The Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 28-5 victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday night.

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia smacks an inside-the-park GRAND SLAM vs. Red Sox Raimel Tapia helped the Toronto Blue Jays gain a comfortable 10-0 lead against the Boston Red Sox thanks to a bizarre inside-the-park grand slam in the third inning.

Toronto scored the third-most runs in a game in the modern era, but it was the first 28-5 game in MLB history (the NFL has not had a 28-5 game, either).

The Texas Rangers hold the MLB record for their 30-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007.

The people with the biggest smiles Friday night were Blue Jays players and fans, and backers who were on the over in the over/under of 11.

"It's not surprising that yesterday's game cost us some money on the over, with nearly 80% of O/U bets expecting more than 11 runs to be scored," FOX Bet senior sports trader Dylan Brossman said.

Sports books don't like big losses on one game so the oddsmakers have adjusted their lines for Saturday's Blue Jays-Red Sox tilt.

"Today's O/U is set at 9.5 reflecting a better pitching matchup, but bettors have been hammering the lower line after watching 33 runs come in yesterday," Brossman said. "So far we've laid nearly 90% of bets and money on the over and have adjusted the number up half a point from 9 earlier today.

"Recency bias always heavily influences bettors – we are happy with our current line but will be cheering on the under this afternoon."

Toronto Blue Jays (51-43) at Boston Red Sox (48-46), 4:10 p.m. ET Saturday

Point spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (Bue Jays favored to win by more than 1.5 runs, otherwise Red Sox cover)

Moneyline: Blue Jays -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Red Sox +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 9 runs scored by both teams combined

Some odds and ends from Friday's blowout for the Blue Jays:

– Toronto scored in each of the first six innings, scoring seven runs in the third and getting 11 more in the fifth.

– The Red Sox held Toronto scoreless in the seventh (Jake Diekman) and eight (Hirokazu Sawamura) innings.

– The 28 runs were the most allowed in Red Sox history, surpassing the 27 by Cleveland in 1923.

– Raimel Tapia got an inside the park grand slam when the Red Sox misplayed a fly ball in the third inning. Tapia and Danny Jansen each had six RBIs in the game.

– Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto's Toronto record with six hits (6-for-7), and he drove in five.

– It was not a Red Sox record for largest margin of defeat. Boston lost by 24 (27-3) in that 1923 game.

– The Blue Jays set a franchise record for most runs in a game, breaking the previous mark of 24 set in 1978. They broke that record in the fifth inning.

– Toronto hit five home runs, two by catcher Jansen.

– Each of Boston's first four pitchers allowed more runs than they recorded outs – starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed nine runs while getting eight outs, Austin Davis five runs in four outs, Kaleb Ort eight runs in two-thirds of an inning and Darwinzon Hernandez five runs in four outs.

– After losing their final two games to the Yankees before the All-Star Break, Boston has been outscored 55-8 in its past three games.

– That minus-47 run differential for three games is the worst by any team ever in the modern era, according to ESPN research.

