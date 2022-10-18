Major League Baseball NL Championship Series Top Plays: Phillies shutout Padres in Game 1 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The National League Championship Series is underway, as the Philadelphia Phillies took down the host San Diego Padres in Game 1.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies 2, San Diego Padres 0

Jake Cronenworth saves a run

Bryce Harper smacked a pitch to right-center field in the top of the first inning, but Cronenworth made a phenomenal diving play, getting the ball over to first base before Harper touched the bag for the third out. Had Cronenworth not made the play, Kyle Schwarber would've scored from third base.

Just enough of that one

Harper hit a solo home run to opposite field that just got over the left field wall in the top of the fourth inning. Philadelphia went up 1-0.

Bryce Harper put the Phillies up 1-0 Bryce Harper hits a solo home run to get the Philadelphia Phillies on the board 1-0 against the San Diego Padres.

Yeah … that's gone

Schwarber unloaded on a pitch from Darvish in the top of the sixth, hitting a solo home run to right field. The ball went 488 feet and was hit 119.7 mph. The homer gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Kyle Schwarber cranks a solo homer in the sixth inning Kyle Schwarber cranks a solo home run to push the Philadelphia Phillies' lead to 2-0 against the San Diego Padres.

After the screamer, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal spoke with Schwarber in the dugout.

Wheelin' and dealin'

The Padres have been unable to find their bats on Tuesday night, mainly because of the filthiness that Wheeler has been delivering on the mound.

No fear, Seranthony is here

Wheeler was pulled after 83 pitches and seven innings, opening the door for Seranthony Dominguez to pick up where he left off.

Making it interesting

The Phillies had a chance to turn two and close things out in the bottom of the ninth, but this error gave the Padres two baserunners, creating drama on the evening.

That was close

The error didn't end up costing the Phillies, as Manny Machado flied out for the second out of the inning and Josh Bell struck out to end the night. Jose Alvarado got the save.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more