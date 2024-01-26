Nationals release new road jersey, pullover uniform for 2024 season
The Washington Nationals released a pair of new jerseys for the upcoming 2024 MLB season on Friday.
Their new standard gray road jerseys will have "WASHINGTON" in black on the front with red piping; Washington's previous road jersey was also gray but read "Washington" on the front.
The Nationals also released a pullover jersey that features a "W" in front of the depiction of the U.S. Capitol on the chest and an outline of Washington D.C. on the sleeve. The U.S. Capitol already appears on the Nationals' hat.
Washington's standard home jersey remains the same, with "Nationals" on the front of a white jersey, while occasionally sporting navy blue jerseys that say "Nationals" on the front and a gray, cherry-blossom themed jersey with "WSH" on the front.
The Nationals are coming off a 71-91 season, good for last in the National League East. It was their best winning percentage (43.8%) since winning the 2019 World Series. Outfielder Stone Garrett, who displayed the jerseys for the Nationals, is rehabbing from a torn fibula and ankle.
Washington is in the midst of a relatively quiet offseason, with its biggest signings being one-year deals with Joey Gallo and Nick Senzel.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: D-backs add Joc Pederson
2025 Baseball Hall of Fame candidates: Ichiro unanimous? Sabathia a lock?
New York Yankees reportedly adjusting 2024 road jerseys
-
Why did the Astros splurge on star closer Josh Hader?
2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class revealed: Adrián Beltré among three players elected
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
Bellinger? Snell? Best landing spots for 11 MLB free agents
Why Adrián Beltré is on the 'Mt. Rushmore of teammates' — and a first-ballot Hall of Famer
2024 MLB free-agent pitchers: Top 30 ranked
-
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: D-backs add Joc Pederson
2025 Baseball Hall of Fame candidates: Ichiro unanimous? Sabathia a lock?
New York Yankees reportedly adjusting 2024 road jerseys
-
Why did the Astros splurge on star closer Josh Hader?
2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class revealed: Adrián Beltré among three players elected
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
Bellinger? Snell? Best landing spots for 11 MLB free agents
Why Adrián Beltré is on the 'Mt. Rushmore of teammates' — and a first-ballot Hall of Famer
2024 MLB free-agent pitchers: Top 30 ranked