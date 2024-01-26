Major League Baseball Nationals release new road jersey, pullover uniform for 2024 season Published Jan. 26, 2024 4:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Nationals released a pair of new jerseys for the upcoming 2024 MLB season on Friday.

Their new standard gray road jerseys will have "WASHINGTON" in black on the front with red piping; Washington's previous road jersey was also gray but read "Washington" on the front.

The Nationals also released a pullover jersey that features a "W" in front of the depiction of the U.S. Capitol on the chest and an outline of Washington D.C. on the sleeve. The U.S. Capitol already appears on the Nationals' hat.

Washington's standard home jersey remains the same, with "Nationals" on the front of a white jersey, while occasionally sporting navy blue jerseys that say "Nationals" on the front and a gray, cherry-blossom themed jersey with "WSH" on the front.

The Nationals are coming off a 71-91 season, good for last in the National League East. It was their best winning percentage (43.8%) since winning the 2019 World Series. Outfielder Stone Garrett, who displayed the jerseys for the Nationals, is rehabbing from a torn fibula and ankle.

Washington is in the midst of a relatively quiet offseason, with its biggest signings being one-year deals with Joey Gallo and Nick Senzel.

