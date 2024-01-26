Major League Baseball
Nationals release new road jersey, pullover uniform for 2024 season
Major League Baseball

Nationals release new road jersey, pullover uniform for 2024 season

Published Jan. 26, 2024 4:57 p.m. ET

The Washington Nationals released a pair of new jerseys for the upcoming 2024 MLB season on Friday.

Their new standard gray road jerseys will have "WASHINGTON" in black on the front with red piping; Washington's previous road jersey was also gray but read "Washington" on the front.

The Nationals also released a pullover jersey that features a "W" in front of the depiction of the U.S. Capitol on the chest and an outline of Washington D.C. on the sleeve. The U.S. Capitol already appears on the Nationals' hat.

Washington's standard home jersey remains the same, with "Nationals" on the front of a white jersey, while occasionally sporting navy blue jerseys that say "Nationals" on the front and a gray, cherry-blossom themed jersey with "WSH" on the front.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nationals are coming off a 71-91 season, good for last in the National League East. It was their best winning percentage (43.8%) since winning the 2019 World Series. Outfielder Stone Garrett, who displayed the jerseys for the Nationals, is rehabbing from a torn fibula and ankle.

Washington is in the midst of a relatively quiet offseason, with its biggest signings being one-year deals with Joey Gallo and Nick Senzel

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later

Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes