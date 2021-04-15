Major League Baseball MLB MVP Watch: Mike Trout dominating AL; Ronald Acuña Jr. leading NL 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a shortened 2020 season, baseball is in full swing!

There's still a long way to go until the dog days of summer, but there's no time like the present to check out the early favorites for the Most Valuable Player Award in the American League and National League.

According to FOX Bet's insights, here are the three MVP favorites in both the AL and NL, with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what's on the horizon.

Better yet, we've tapped our MLB experts ⁠— Ben Verlander, Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz ⁠— to offer their thoughts on the favorites.

Let's get to it!

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. Mike Trout (+215)

How it's going: The three-time MVP looks every part of resuming the role early in the 2021 season. Mike Trout is slugging .762 with a 1.271 OPS and has shown patience at the plate with 11 walks in 53 plate appearances. Of course, a pair of those were free passes, but can you really blame opposing managers? His Los Angeles Angels are off to a solid start in the competitive AL West, going 7-5 prior to Thursday's slate.

What's up next: After a six-game road trip, the Angels head back to California to open up a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Then, the Texas Rangers will visit for a three-game set to start next week's round of matchups.

Verlander's thoughts: "Mike Trout is the best player in baseball. He is already separating himself from the pack early in the season and hearing him say, 'My swing is getting close' is almost comical. He has been the best for a while now, and the thought of him getting better is insane."

2. Alex Bregman (+1000)

How it's going: Despite the derisive atmosphere the Houston Astros are getting from opposing fans ⁠— a belated bit of taunting after Houston's sign-stealing scandal of 2017 and 2019 ⁠— Alex Bregman has had a bright start at the plate. Unfortunately, the Astros are on a five-game slide and were swept at home by the Detroit Tigers. Furthermore, he and some other Astros teammates find themselves on the injured list due to "health and safety protocols," which all but points to a COVID-related issue and contact tracing.

What's up next: Perhaps some time away from home will get the Astros out of their funk. They open up a three-game weekend series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday before heading to Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies in a two-game clash starting Tuesday.

Mintz's thoughts: "I’m kinda worried about the sudden drop in Bregman’s sprint speed (55th percentile last year and fourth percentile so far this year) and how that might relate to the hamstring issues he had in spring training. Granted, his game isn’t built around speed and his dynamic bat looks rejuvenated after a blah 2020 season, but just keep an eye on how he’s moving when he comes back from the COVID protocol list."

3. Shohei Ohtani (+1100)

How it's going: Even the most ardent baseball hater has to appreciate what Shohei Ohtani is doing. Whether it's on the mound or at the dish, the Japanese superstar is just fun to watch, period. How often do you have an MVP candidate whose numbers you compare against both hitters and pitchers? If the Angels SP/DH can hold up over the course of the season, it'll be a fascinating discussion.

What's up next: A blister has Ohtani's pitching schedule in flux, but there's little reason to expect he won't be a fixture in the Angels lineup as a hitter going forward. The Twins and Rangers are due up next for Ohtani & Co.

Shusterman's thoughts: "The two-way sensation's unfathomable performance ⁠— throwing 101 MPH and hitting a 450-foot HR in the SAME INNING ⁠— on Sunday Night Baseball will not soon be forgotten, but Ohtani faces two primary challenges if he wants to stay in this race. For one, if he is indeed going to attempt to play both ways all season, he's going to need to stay healthy. But the more obvious challenge is the fact that his teammate is one of the greatest players of all time and the perennial favorite to win this award. If the Angels are indeed good and finally back in the playoffs, it would take some truly superhuman feats for Ohtani to upstage Trout in the MVP conversation. The craziest part is that Ohtani is entirely capable of said feats ⁠— it just doesn't seem very likely. "

Honorable mentions:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. (+350)

How it's going: Ronald Acuña Jr. is absolutely on fire to start the 2021 season. He's leading the majors in hits (21) and runs scored (15) while setting the pace for the NL in slugging percentage (1.000) and OPS (1.500). Oh, and his six home runs are tied most in baseball, too. Unfortunately, his hot-and-cold Atlanta Braves have lost four games heading into Thursday's action.

Ronald Acuna Jr. swatted a pair of home runs and drove in four total runs in a loss to the Miami Marlins.

What's up next: The Braves wrap up their series with the Miami Marlins on Thursday, hoping to not get swept by their NL East foes. Then, Atlanta hits the road for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend and a two-game set against the New York Yankees in the middle of next week.

Verlander's thoughts: "Though early, I don’t think anyone would call you crazy for saying Acuña is going to win the MVP. He has been nothing short of electric to start the season and it’s been so much fun to watch."

T-2. Mookie Betts (+750)

How it's going: After falling short of becoming the second player to win the MVP award in both the NL and AL ⁠— Frank Robinson is the lone legend with that distinction ⁠— Betts lining up to contend for that title. Though he's played in just seven games due to an ailing back, Betts returned after four games off and hit a home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What's up next: The Dodgers are on the hunt for a sweep of the Rockies on Thursday, then will travel down south to take on the San Diego Padres in a mouthwatering three-game series over the weekend. The NL West will presumably come down to these two teams, so look out.

Mintz's thoughts: "Mookie is the Steady Eddie of this group. He’s almost a lock to hit 30 homers, play great defense and hit around .300. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t end up top three in MVP voting, but winning the darn thing might prove difficult if Acuña and Soto continue to be this electric."

T-2. Juan Soto (+750)

How it's going: A slow spring training surely didn't carry over for Juan Soto, who finished fifth in MVP voting for the 2020 season. In his nine games played ⁠— the Washington Nationals didn't get going until April 6, due to a COVID issue ⁠— he's hitting .375 with a 1.067 OPS. His two homers both came in one game, but it's likely just a matter of time before his pop returns in an even bigger way.

What's up next: The Nationals welcome in the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday to start a four-game series that carries them through the weekend. Then, the St. Louis Cardinals come to town starting Monday for a three-game set.

Shusterman's thoughts: "Soto already proved to us last year that he is good enough to be firmly in the conversation even if his team isn't very good, finishing fifth despite the Nationals finishing in last place and only playing 47 of the 60 games. He's unsurprisingly off to a scorching start this year and ⁠— all due respect to Trea Turner, who is amazing ⁠— is very much the face of this Nationals team. If he posts a casual Ted Williams-esque triple-slash line and the Nats are even remotely in the postseason race, I don't think voters would hesitate to pick Soto over someone on a first-place team with more superstar teammates like Acuña Jr. or Betts. He really is that good."

Honorable mentions:

