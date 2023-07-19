Major League Baseball MLB's wild Tuesday features run-scoring output not seen since 1894 Updated Jul. 19, 2023 2:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

If you were an MLB team looking to score a lot of runs, Tuesday was likely a very good day for you. Historically good, in fact.

Twelve MLB teams scored at least 10 runs on Tuesday — Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.

That total is tied with May 30, 1894, for the second-most teams to score at least 10 runs in a single day in MLB history, per FOX Sports Research. The only time that total has been exceeded was on July 4 of that same 1894 season, when 13 teams scored 10 or more runs.

Tuesday's offensive showcase featured not only the entire American League Central division but also eight teams that were playing each other, meaning that four different games exceeded 20 total runs scored. Those games included a 16-13 slugfest where the Diamondbacks topped the Braves and three different 11-10 results — the Giants over the Reds, the Mets over the White Sox and the Royals over the Tigers.

The Cubs and Nationals also combined for 20 runs thanks to Chicago's 17-3 blowout of Washington.

All the games involved were completed within nine innings — none even needed extra frames to contribute to Tuesday's historic night of run totals.

