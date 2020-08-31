Major League Baseball MLB Trade Deadline: Clevinger On The Move 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Diego Padres made a big splash on Monday, acquiring Cleveland Indians ace Mike Clevinger in a reported 9-player deal ahead of Major League Baseball's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

A trio of highly touted prospects are headed to Cleveland in the deal, including seventh-ranked shortstop Gabriel Arias, ninth-ranked lefty Joey Cantillo and eleventh-ranked infielder Owen Miller.

In addition to Clevinger, the Padres receive outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later.

Clevinger has a 3.18 ERA in four starts with Cleveland this season, with 21 strikeouts in 22.2 innings of work. The 29-year-old's career ERA stands at 3.20 in five years of work.

He joins a 21-15 Padres team that is 5.0 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, but has a firm grasp on a Wild Card spot at the moment.

The move for Clevinger comes on the heels of a busy weekend of wheeling and dealing for the Padres, who previously made four trades in the leadup to the deadline.

Prior to acquiring Clevinger, the Padres closed deals for Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Mitch Moreland from the Boston Red Sox, Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels and Austin Nola alongside a pair of relievers from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

OTHER NOTABLE DEALS:

Starting pitcher Mike Minor headed from Texas Rangers to Oakland A's:

Toronto Blue Jays acquire starting pitcher Robbie Ray from Arizona Diamondbacks, and second baseman/outfielder Jonathan Villar from Miami Marlins in separate deal.

Marlins pick up outfielder Starling Marte from D-Backs:

Colorado Rockies add Kevin Pillar from Red Sox:

Cincinnati Reds acquire two pitchers right at the deadline in a pair of separate deals, Archie Bradley from Arizona and Brian Goodwin from Angels.

The New York Mets made a series of late moves before the deadline:

