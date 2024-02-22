Major League Baseball
MLB releases special Dodgers, Padres merchandise for Seoul Series
Published Feb. 22, 2024 12:58 p.m. ET

With a month to go until the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres take part in the Seoul Series to start the 2024 MLB season, apparel has been released to commemorate the special event.

The merchandise that was released by F&F (the official licensee of MLB caps and apparel in Korea) will include both Dodgers and Padres hats with their respective team names embroidered in Korean, as well as a pair of hats that feature the logos of both teams.

Each set of ballcaps will also include stitching that says "MLB World Tour Seoul Series" on the side of each hat.

Outside of headwear, the merchandise line includes Dodgers and Padres jackets that feature the team's logos on the front as well as each team's name and city on the back. 

So far, the Seoul Series merchandise is only available for sale in Korea, and it's yet to be seen whether fans in America will be able to purchase the gear in the future. 

The Seoul Series will take place on March 20-21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea. 

