MLB releases special Dodgers, Padres merchandise for Seoul Series
With a month to go until the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres take part in the Seoul Series to start the 2024 MLB season, apparel has been released to commemorate the special event.
The merchandise that was released by F&F (the official licensee of MLB caps and apparel in Korea) will include both Dodgers and Padres hats with their respective team names embroidered in Korean, as well as a pair of hats that feature the logos of both teams.
Each set of ballcaps will also include stitching that says "MLB World Tour Seoul Series" on the side of each hat.
Outside of headwear, the merchandise line includes Dodgers and Padres jackets that feature the team's logos on the front as well as each team's name and city on the back.
So far, the Seoul Series merchandise is only available for sale in Korea, and it's yet to be seen whether fans in America will be able to purchase the gear in the future.
The Seoul Series will take place on March 20-21 at Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
How the Texas Rangers' repeat bid is being tested before it begins
2024 MLB jersey controversy: MLBPA hopes for changes before Opening Day
Phillies reportedly offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto more than Dodgers' $325M deal
-
Eric Hosmer retires from MLB following 13-year career, World Series title
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
Why Gleyber Torres doesn’t blame the Yankees for being hesitant to extend him
-
Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rendon headline 10 MLB contracts aging the worst
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga to miss Opening Day with shoulder strain
Is Mike Trout too loyal to the Angels? Is Anthony Rendon not loyal enough?
-
How the Texas Rangers' repeat bid is being tested before it begins
2024 MLB jersey controversy: MLBPA hopes for changes before Opening Day
Phillies reportedly offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto more than Dodgers' $325M deal
-
Eric Hosmer retires from MLB following 13-year career, World Series title
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
Why Gleyber Torres doesn’t blame the Yankees for being hesitant to extend him
-
Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rendon headline 10 MLB contracts aging the worst
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga to miss Opening Day with shoulder strain
Is Mike Trout too loyal to the Angels? Is Anthony Rendon not loyal enough?