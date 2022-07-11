Major League Baseball MLB Power Rankings: Yankees still on top, Mariners move into top 10 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

We are past the halfway point of the MLB season, which means the All-Star Game is just around the corner!

The middle of July is an exciting time for the sport of baseball, and it just so happens that playoff races around the league are starting to heat up as well. Let's take a break from talking All-Star starters and snubs to break down this week's MLB Top 10.

Are the Houston Astros going to catch the New York Yankees? Ben Verlander gives us his Power Rankings after Week 14. The Yankees are at the top again, but are the Astros gaining ground?

Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" on YouTube, or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts .

10. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have been on an absolute tear of late. Not only are they in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, something they haven't done since 2018, but they've also been the best team in baseball since June 21, with a 16-3 record in that span. Coming off of a massive, four-game sweep of the Blue Jays — their first in team history — the M's are now tied with Toronto for an AL wild card.

Will the Mariners finally snap the longest postseason drought in U.S. sports? Ben Verlander explores this week's options on Buy or Sell by diving into the Seattle Mariners' odds of making the postseason.

9. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers haven't been at full health for most of the season, and their best players have been hit hardest. Brandon Woodruff returned last month after about a monthlong absence, Freddy Peralta is nearing a return but has been out for a good chunk of the season, and shortstop Willy Adames has missed a lot of time as well.

Still, the Brewers find themselves atop the NL Central while slowly getting back to full health. In the National League, only the Braves have hit more home runs than the Brew Crew.

8. Philadelphia Phillies

Since the start of June, the Phillies have the second-best road winning percentage in MLB, at .750. Prior to that, it was a mere .417. Two big reasons for their turnaround have been Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins — no two teammates have more homers since June 1 than those two.

7. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are coming off of a four-game split with the New York Yankees. Their record against non-divisional opponents is second-best in baseball, behind only that of the aforementioned Yankees, who are on pace to win the most games in franchise history.

The Sox have been so good because they can hit, but if they want to compete come October, they need some help on the pitching side.

6. San Diego Padres

The Padres are firmly one of the 10 best teams in baseball because of how good their pitching staff has been. This season, the Padres' pitching staff has the second-highest quality start rate, at 53.5%. Entering Sunday, the Padres had an 88.5% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, the highest of any non-division-leading team.

5. New York Mets

In a little more than a month, the Mets' division lead has been cut from 10.5 games to 1.5. However, all the talk about the Mets crumbling needs to stop. Since June 1, the day the Atlanta Braves started to turn their season around, the Mets have gone 19-16 without their two best pitchers.

The Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball all season, and they've done it through some adversity. Unfortunately for them, they have one of the hottest teams in baseball on their tails.

4. Atlanta Braves

Since the beginning of June, there hasn't been a better team in baseball than the Braves. They're 29-8 since June 1 and have nearly erased the Mets' lead in the division. This week, the Braves and Mets square off in what will be a massive divisional series between two of the best teams in baseball.

Mets or Braves: Who wins the NL East? The FOX baseball crew debates which team will win the NL East. The New York Mets hold a 1.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves heading into a three-game series between the teams.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are rolling once again. After a four-game sweep of the Cubs, they have the most wins and best winning percentage in the National League. They also have the best run differential in the NL, at +151, and the second-best in MLB, behind only that of the Yankees. They're also on a seven-game winning streak.

Freddie Freeman shines in Dodgers' victory over Cubs Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run in the Dodgers' 11-9 victory over Cubs on Sunday.

2. Houston Astros

Since June 15, the Astros are tied with the Mariners for the most wins in baseball. The Astros' bullpen has been a bright spot this season, with the best bullpen ERA in baseball and the best save conversion rate, at 80.6%. They are clearly a top-tier team.

Justin Verlander makes his ninth All-Star Game; Ty France snubbed Ben Verlander breaks down the AL All-Star roster, including starters, reserves, pitchers and snubs.

1. New York Yankees

With a +182 run differential, the Yankees have been winning at a historic pace. The AL East is the best division in baseball, with even the last-place Orioles just one game below .500 and on an eight-game winning streak. Despite the division's success, the Yankees have a whopping 14-game lead and are on pace to win the most games ever in the history of their storied franchise.

Here's to another exciting week of Major League Baseball!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ BenVerlander .

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.