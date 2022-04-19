Major League Baseball MLB odds: Dodgers, Astros, Brewers, White Sox lead Divisional futures 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that the MLB baseball season is gearing up, baseball futures bettors are getting a good look at the odds to determine if there's value in the divisional races.

Although it's early, any information gleaned from the lines can pay big dividends throughout the season.

Will the Los Angeles Dodgers powerful lineup hold off the San Francisco Giants after losing the AL West by one game last season? Can the big bats of the New York Mets overtake the NL East from the defending champion Atlanta Braves? Will the Chicago White Sox completely run away with the AL Central by All-Star Break?

These lines will change throughout the season, but let's dive into the divisional odds for each team as we enter the third week of the 2022 MLB season (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

American League Central Odds*

Chicago White Sox: -213 (bet $10 to win $14.69 total)

Minnesota Twins: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Detroit Tigers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Cleveland Guardians: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Kansas City Royals: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

American League East Odds*

Toronto Blue Jays: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

New York Yankees: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Tampa Bay Rays: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Boston Red Sox: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Baltimore Orioles: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

American League West Odds*

Houston Astros: -189 (bet $10 to win $15.29 total)

Los Angeles Angels: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Seattle Mariners: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Texas Rangers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Oakland Athletics: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

National League Central Odds*

Milwaukee Brewers: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Saint Louis Cardinals: +185 (bet $10 to win 28.50 total)

Chicago Cubs: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cincinnati Reds: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)



National League East Odds*

Atlanta Braves: +140 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

New York Mets: +150 (bet 10 to win $25 total)

Philadelphia Phillies: +400 (bet $10 to win 50 total)

Miami Marlins: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Washington Nationals: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

National League West Odds*

Los Angeles Dodgers: -250 (bet $10 to win $14.00 total)

San Diego Padres: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

San Francisco Giants: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Colorado Rockies: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

*All odds as of 4/19/2022

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Cardinals and Blue Jays headline Ben Verlander's list I Flippin' Bats Ben Verlander breaks down his power rankings for week two that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers back at the top, the St. Louis Cardinals finally cracking the top 10 and the Houston Astros falling from the top spot all the way down to the sixth spot.

- The Chicago White Sox (-213), Los Angeles Dodgers (-250), Milwaukee Brewers (-143) and Houston Astros (-189) are all overwhelming favorites to win their divisions, with the White Sox and Dodgers laying the most juice.

- Favorites that offer the best odds to win their division are the Toronto Blue Jays (+145) and The Atlanta Braves (+140). The New York Yankees (+240) and the Tampa Bay Rays (+300) are close behind the Blue Jays, while the New York Mets (+150) are nipping at the Braves' heels. These two divisions are primed for an exciting race this year.

- The Minnesota Twins (+600) offer value in the weakest division of baseball if the White Sox (-213) get hit with major injuries or fail to live up to expectations.

