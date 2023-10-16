Major League Baseball ALCS live updates: Rangers have early 4-1 lead vs. Astros in Game 2 Updated Oct. 16, 2023 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB playoffs continue on Monday, marking the first day that both the ALCS and NLCS are in action.

First, the Rangers and Astros face off in Houston for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers upset the Astros in Game 1, winning 2-0. Jordan Montgomery pitched 6.1 innings of scoreless ball while Evan Carter's double in the second helped Texas score the game's opening run before Leody Taveras hit a home run in the sixth.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Rangers to start Game 2 while the Astros turn to Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 4:37 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Both teams are dealing with stars who are not 100%. Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez is reportedly dealing with a virus (but remains in the lineup), while Rangers ace Max Scherzer is set to make his Texas playoff debut in Game 3 after missing the postseason thus far due to injury.

Later, the Phillies look to defend the NL pennant as they open up the NLCS at home against the Diamondbacks. Both teams upset division rivals in the NLDS, with the Phillies defeating the Braves and Diamondback sweeping the Dodgers.

NL Cy Young contender Cy Young will take the bump for the Diamondbacks. The Phillies will have Zack Wheeler on the mound. First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Here are the top plays!

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros (4:37 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Big blunder

After back-to-back singles by Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to lead off the game, Semien came around to score when Framber Valdez's throw to first base on a short tapper from Robbie Grossman sailed wide. Adolis Garcia followed with an RBI single to give the Rangers two runs before an out was even recorded.

Hit parade continues!

A Mitch Garver RBI single gave the Rangers another run before Valdez finally recorded the game's first out, then Nathaniel Lowe slapped an opposite-field base hit to bring home another for Texas. The Rangers' four first-inning runs are the most Texas has scored in the opening frame of a playoff game in franchise history.

Rangers' Adolis García, Mitch Garver and Nathaniel Lowe all smack RBI base hits to scores FOUR runs against Astros in first inning

All in the shoes!

Garcia showed off his flashy kicks by ending up in a cartwheel after getting hit by a pitch, while Valdez worked around two baserunners to get for a scoreless second after changing his shoes between innings.

Familiar sight for Yordan!

Álvarez may still be struggling with an illness, but he still rakes off Eovaldi. The Astros' first run of the ALCS comes courtesy of a trademark no-doubt home run from their lefty slugger, his fifth in these playoffs.

Go ahead, Jung man!

This incredible sliding play and cross-diamond throw from Rangers rookie Josh Jung ended the second inning without any further damage from the Astros.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

Ben Verlander and Alex Curry are live for a pregame show ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS from Houston, with John Smoltz joining the "Flippin' Bats" crew.

Meet ‘La Grasa'

The "MLB on FOX" crew took a deep dive into Astros starter Framber Valdez's personality — and nickname.

A look behind the scenes with Framber 'La Grasa' Valdez and what he brings to Astros' postseason hopes

Astros' home-field struggles and José Altuve joins the show

The "MLB on Fox" crew broke down why the Astros have performed worse at Minute Maid Park in the postseason than on the road, and Astros star José Altuve talked about the team's mindset going into Game 2.

Why do the Astros struggle at home? The 'MLB on FOX' crew does a deep dive into the reasons

'Nothing is over yet' — Astros' José Altuve on going into Game 2 of the ALCS against Rangers

The Tao of Bochy

The "MLB on FOX" crew discussed how Rangers manager Bruce Bochy's calm attitude has led to so much playoff success.

Derek Jeter and the 'MLB on FOX' crew discuss Bruce Bochy's 'Magic Formula' for Rangers in ALCS

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8:07 p.m. ET)

NLCS Game 1 Preview: Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz break down keys for Diamondbacks and Phillies

