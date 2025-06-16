Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game: Judge, Ohtani Lead Players in Initial Fan Voting Updated Jun. 16, 2025 9:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MVP front-runners are understandably also the top recipients in initial voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani lead the American League and the National League, respectively, with the most votes obtained so far after Monday's release of the initial batch of ballots.



The first round of fan voting runs through on June 26. At that point, the top two players at each position (including six outfielders per league) will be voted in a run-off to determine the starts for the July 15 showcase in Atlanta.

Judge leads all players with 1,568,527 votes and could become the first repeat top All-Star vote-getter since Alex Rodriguez (2007-08). The six-time All-Star and two-time MVP has about 525,000 votes more than Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who is the next closest AL player.



In the NL, Ohtani has 1,398,771 votes. That gives the three-time MVP about 262,000 votes more than Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman, who is currently in second place. Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong currently comes in third place in voting.

Shohei Ohtani leads all NL players in initial All-Star voting. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Sunday's blockbuster trade between the Boston Red Sox and the San Francisco Giants also impacted All-Star voting. With Rafael Devers (796,382) joining San Francisco from Boston, he bumped Chicago's Seiya Suzuki for the second spot in the DH ballot in the NL behind Ohtani.

Both Judge and Raleigh are currently the only two AL players with more than a million votes. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor joins Ohtani, Freeman, and Crow-Armstrong as the four NL stars who have surpassed that tally.

Here are the top American League vote-getters at each position:

Catcher: Seattle's Cal Raleigh (1,043,168) and Toronto's Alejandro Kirk (370,460); First base: New York's Paul Goldschmidt (667,258) and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (614,726); Second base: Detroit's Gleyber Torres (535,079) and Baltimore's Jackson Holliday (440,093); Shortstop: the Athletics' Jacob Wilson (562,696) and Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. (519,984); Third base: Cleveland's Jose Ramirez (968,754) and Boston's Alex Bregman (397,581).



Designated hitter: Baltimore's Ryan O'Hearn (353,029) and New York's Ben Rice (232,331);



Outfielders: New York's Aaron Judge (1,568,527), Detroit's Riley Greene (675,070), Los Angeles' Mike Trout (475,265), Cleveland's Steven Kwan (457,882), Detroit's Javier Baez (421,342) and New York's Cody Bellinger (416,858).

Here are the top National League vote-getters at each position:

Catcher: Los Angeles' Will Smith (1,124,629) and Chicago's Carson Kelly (408,081); First base: Los Angeles' Freddie Freeman (1,136,389) and New York's Pete Alonso (895,900). Second base: Arizona's Ketel Marte (850,572) and Los Angeles' Tommy Edman (510,451); Shortstop: New York's Francisco Lindor (1,019,273) and Los Angeles' Mookie Betts (597,188); Third base: San Diego's Manny Machado (955,122) and Los Angeles' Max Muncy (415,750).

Designated hitter: Los Angeles' Ohtani (1,398,771) and San Francisco's Rafael Devers (796,382);

Outfielders: Chicago's Pete Crow-Armstrong (1,126,119), Kyle Tucker (704,740), Los Angeles' Teoscar Hernandez (685,553), New York's Juan Soto (625,618), Arizona's Corbin Carroll (597,805) and Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. (596,363).

