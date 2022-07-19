Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game 2022: Top moments from Dodger Stadium 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game kicked off Tuesday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), and it's one for the books.

In the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, the National League is looking to close the gap with the American League, which owns a 46-43-2 lead in the series. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan were the starting pitchers.

American League All-Stars vs. National League All-Stars

Here are the top moments from the Midsummer Classic!

Manoah on the mic

Alek Manoah was mic'd up for the bottom of the second inning. It was colorful to say the least, especially since he struck out the side.

Gold standard

Paul Goldschmidt has been as good as any hitter in the NL in the first half. He shows it in the bottom of the first with a solo shot.

Following a Ronald Acuna Jr. double, Mookie Betts gives the National League the 1-0 lead.

Shohei Ohtani called his shot to lead off the game. First pitch, first swing, first hit.

Here were some of the sights and sounds heading into the Midsummer Classic:

Today is the 100th birthday of Rachel Robinson, the widow of the late, great Jackie Robinson. Actor Denzel Washington was part of a special pregame celebration of the Robinson family.

Legendary start

Amazingly, this is the first All-Star Game start for Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer has certainly earned it.

All-Star, all the time

When it comes to the All-Star Game, Mookie Betts has been there, done that. This is his sixth in a row. Before the game, the Dodgers superstar credited his sustained success to one of his former Red Sox teammates.

Special appearance

Mike Trout is out tonight because of injury. But the Los Angeles Angels superstar said he made sure to attend the game anyway to support teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Pep talk from The Machine

Albert Pujols gave the National League clubhouse a pregame speech prior to lineup introductions.

Future Hall of Famers playing

Did you know that on average 18 future Hall of Famers play in an All-Star Game?

MLB All-Star Game: There are on average 18 Hall of Famers per ASG Ben Verlander welcomes Fox Sports writer Jake Mintz to chat about the All-Star Game. Mintz took a deep dive into just how many Hall of Famers on average are in the All-Star Game and who the Hall of Famers might be for this year’s game.

Touring beautiful Dodger Stadium

Before the All-Star Game begins, get a behind-the scenes look at newly revamped but still historic Dodger Stadium.

MLB All-Star Game: An exclusive tour of Dodger Stadium MLB writer Rowan Kavner gives us an exclusive tour of historic Dodger Stadium ahead of the 2022 All-Star Game.

Catching up with Shane

McClanahan talks about pitching in his first All-Star Game and his journey through Major League Baseball.

Rays' Shane McClanahan on pitching in All-Star Game Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman interview Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan before he takes the field as the American League starting pitcher in the MLB All-Star Game.

Here comes the Judge?

Aaron Judge is arguably the AL's MVP halfway through the season. Here's a look at where he comes from and his journey before making "The Show."

Will Judge and the Yankees come to terms on an extension? The slugger discussed his future in an exclusive interview with FOX's Tom Rinaldi.

Aaron Judge and Tom Rinaldi talk Yankees' future, rise to stardom and motivation Aaron Judge sat down with Tom Rinaldi to talk about Judge's rise as a player, all-time great Yankee status, the piece of criticism he turned into motivation, future as a Yankee and what meeting the young boy in Toronto who caught his home run ball meant.

It's a photoshoot

Freddie Freeman came dressed to impress, wearing a classic black suit and accompanied by his family ahead of the All-Star Game. The crowd chanted "Freddie."

Brotherly love

FOX MLB analyst Ben Verlander tracked down a familiar face on the red carpet … Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Justin Verlander interview with brother, Ben Verlander Ben Verlander interviews his brother, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander on the red carpet prior to the 2022 All-Star Game.

Ben Verlander also caught up with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, sporting a sharp, dark blue suit, to talk about home run derbies of the past.

Check out this custom suit from Tony Gonsolin!

Framber Valdez came stylish with his family, dressed in a burgundy suit.

Meet the starters!

There's a lot of firepower on both sides, as usual. But which side has more? The AL has a huge advantage in homers (168-122) among its starting nine.

One change to this year's contest will be the home run derby rule for extra innings. If both sides are even after nine, three players from each team (already chosen) will participate in a tiebreaking competition.

