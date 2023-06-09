New York Mets Mets' Pete Alonso placed on 10-Day IL with left wrist bone bruise and sprain Updated Jun. 9, 2023 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has been placed on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to June 8, with a bone bruise and a sprain of his left wrist, the team announced Friday. He is expected to be out for at least three weeks, if not longer.

Alonso left Wednesday's game, a 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves, in the first inning after getting hit on the left wrist by a pitch from ace Charlie Morton.

Alonso, who leads MLB with 22 homers and is batting .231 with 49 RBIs, dropped to the ground after being hit by the 96 mph fastball. He got up and walked about halfway to first base before manager Buck Showalter and a trainer came out to tend to him. After a short meeting, Alonso walked off the field.

He was replaced by Tommy Pham as a pinch-runner. Pham played left field in the bottom of the first and outfielder Mark Canha took Alonso’s spot at first base.

The Mets said Wednesday night that Alonso had a contusion and that immediate X-rays revealed no broken bones.

The Mets entered Thursday night’s game on a five-game skid and played without Alonso for the first time this season.

Following Wednesday night’s game, Morton apologized to Alonso.

"He was looking for me," Alonso said of Morton. "He just wanted to apologize. Obviously, he didn’t mean to. For people speculating for this or that, I just wanted to clear that. Chuckie [is] a good guy and the situation didn’t call for it either.

"There’s nothing to it. I just happened to get hit with an up-and-in fastball."

A serious injury to the slugger would be damaging to the Mets’ hopes of getting back into contention in the NL East. New York entered Thursday’s game in third place, 7 1/2 games behind Atlanta.

Rookie Mark Vientos, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on May 17, made his first start of the season at first base as a fill-in for Alonso, who has made 59 starts at first and three at designated hitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

