Major League Baseball Max Muncy, Dodgers agree to 2-year, $24 million extension Published Nov. 2, 2023 6:02 p.m. ET

Max Muncy will continue to do damage from the left side of the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the foreseeable future.

Muncy and the Dodgers agreed to a new two-year, $24 million deal Thursday. The deal, which Los Angeles announced on Twitter, runs through the 2025 MLB season and includes a $10 million team option for 2026. Muncy previously had a $14 million team option for 2024.

Muncy is coming off a highly productive 2023 campaign, logging 36 home runs and 105 RBIs, both tying or exceeding career highs, while posting a .212/.333/.475 slash line. The year prior, Muncy, a two-time All-Star who was part of the Dodgers' 2020 World Series club, hit just .196.

The Dodgers went 100-62 this season, marking their fourth consecutive 100-plus-win regular season — excluding the 60-game 2020 MLB regular reason — and good for their 10th NL West division title in 11 years. That said, they were swept by the NL West rival and eventual NL-champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Divisional series. Muncy went 2-for-11 (.182 batting average) in the three-game sweep.

The 33-year-old Muncy is coming off his sixth season with the Dodgers after playing for the Oakland Athletics from 2015-16 and not appearing in the big leagues altogether in 2017.

Muncy has been the Dodgers' primary third baseman over the last two seasons but has extensively started at first and second base during his L.A. tenure as well.

