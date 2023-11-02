Max Muncy, Dodgers agree to 2-year, $24 million extension
Max Muncy will continue to do damage from the left side of the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the foreseeable future.
Muncy and the Dodgers agreed to a new two-year, $24 million deal Thursday. The deal, which Los Angeles announced on Twitter, runs through the 2025 MLB season and includes a $10 million team option for 2026. Muncy previously had a $14 million team option for 2024.
Muncy is coming off a highly productive 2023 campaign, logging 36 home runs and 105 RBIs, both tying or exceeding career highs, while posting a .212/.333/.475 slash line. The year prior, Muncy, a two-time All-Star who was part of the Dodgers' 2020 World Series club, hit just .196.
The Dodgers went 100-62 this season, marking their fourth consecutive 100-plus-win regular season — excluding the 60-game 2020 MLB regular reason — and good for their 10th NL West division title in 11 years. That said, they were swept by the NL West rival and eventual NL-champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Divisional series. Muncy went 2-for-11 (.182 batting average) in the three-game sweep.
The 33-year-old Muncy is coming off his sixth season with the Dodgers after playing for the Oakland Athletics from 2015-16 and not appearing in the big leagues altogether in 2017.
Muncy has been the Dodgers' primary third baseman over the last two seasons but has extensively started at first and second base during his L.A. tenure as well.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
World Series Game 5 highlights, trophy ceremony: Rangers win first title in team history
Remember Jacob deGrom? He’s fueling the Rangers’ World Series run without pitching
2024 World Series odds: Braves, Dodgers open as favorites to win the title
-
2023 MLB odds: How to bet Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 5; pick, prediction
Credit to Rangers, but fans deserve better than World Series bullpen games
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
Marcus Semien reminds he's one of MLB's best with World Series breakout
2023 World Series odds: Rangers big favorites to take it all after Game 4 win
Rangers Redemption: At long last, Texas wins its first World Series
-
World Series Game 5 highlights, trophy ceremony: Rangers win first title in team history
Remember Jacob deGrom? He’s fueling the Rangers’ World Series run without pitching
2024 World Series odds: Braves, Dodgers open as favorites to win the title
-
2023 MLB odds: How to bet Rangers-Diamondbacks Game 5; pick, prediction
Credit to Rangers, but fans deserve better than World Series bullpen games
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
Marcus Semien reminds he's one of MLB's best with World Series breakout
2023 World Series odds: Rangers big favorites to take it all after Game 4 win
Rangers Redemption: At long last, Texas wins its first World Series