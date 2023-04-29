Seattle Mariners
Mariners' Easton McGee takes no-hit bid into 7th inning of first MLB start
Updated Apr. 29, 2023 6:06 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners pitcher Easton McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his first major-league start Saturday before Matt Chapman doubled off the center field wall for the Toronto Blue Jays with two outs.

McGee was removed after Chapman's hit, and reliever Matt Brash struck out Daulton Varsho to end the inning. The Blue Jays won, 1-0, in walk-off fashion on a 10th-inning hit by Varsho to score Bo Bichette for the game's first and only run.

Varsho's and Vladimir Gurrero Jr.'s singles in the 10th inning were the Blue Jays' only hits of the game aside from Chapman's.

McGee retired his first 12 batters before walking Chapman to begin the fifth. The 6-foot-6 right-hander then set down the next eight Blue Jays hitters. He threw only 64 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, striking out two.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman was also excellent, striking out 13 Mariners batters and scattering six hits over seven shutout innings.

It was the second big league outing for McGee, who made one relief appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays late last season. He was called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day to start in place of the struggling Chris Flexen, who was moved to the bullpen.

There have been six no-hitters in Mariners history and the most recent one came in Toronto, when Canadian-born lefty James Paxton threw one on May 8, 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

