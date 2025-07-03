Major League Baseball Longest MLB Home Runs in June: Buxton, Judge, Trout Make The List Updated Jul. 4, 2025 10:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 MLB season is entering its second half with the All-Star Game (July 15, 8 p.m. ET on FOX) and the July 31 trade deadline fast approaching.

Before we turn our attention to those dates, we had plenty of big moments in June – including some towering home runs by Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Check out these 10 shots from the past month in partnership with Data Scientist Kirk Goldsberry.

Let's take a further look at who hit the longest home runs in June:

1. Byron Buxton (Twins) – 479 ft – vs. Rangers – June 11

This towering 479‑foot blast off Jack Leiter was Buxton’s 11th homer of the season. The longest homer in June, it ranks second of the seaon behind Mike Trout's 484 ft. blast in April. Buxton now has 19 homers on the season and is a prime candidate to be an All-Star for second time in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Aaron Judge (Yankees) – 469 ft – vs. Royals – June 10

Judge launched a 469-foot missile into the Bronx night against the Royals for his 24th homer of the season. Judge now has 31 dingers, second in the AL behind Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh, and can still reach 60 by the season if he picks up the pace in the second half of the season.

3. Jonathan Aranda (Rays) – 467 ft – vs. Orioles – June 28

Aranda launched this 467-foot bomb at Camden Yards for his 10th of the season. He is having his best hitting season of his career so far, averaging .320 – fifth best in the AL.

4. Ryan McMahon (Rockies) – 467 ft – vs. Diamondbacks – June 20

McMahon demolished a 467-foot homer at Coors Field against Zac Gallen. The third baseman now has 20 HRs and has been one of the few bright spots for the worst team in the majors, and could make his second straight All-Star appearance.

5. Eugenio Suarez (Diamondbacks) – 466 ft – vs. Nationals – June 1

Suárez unloaded on a pitch from Mitchell Parker, launching it 466 feet into the left-field seats at Chase Field. Suárez is having a stellar season as he is fourth in the AL in homers (26) and recently surpassed 300 for his career.

6. Ronny Mauricio (Mets) – 456 ft – vs. Rockies – June 7

Mauricio remains a promising youngster for the Mets, with this 456-foot shot at Coors Field for his first homer since 2023 after sitting out last season with an ACL injury. The 6-foot-4 infielder has three homers on the season.

7. Sean Murphy (Braves) – 455 ft – vs. Phillies – June 28

Murphy delivered a clutch 455-foot grand slam at Truist Park against the Phillies in an NL East contest. The catcher has 12 HRs on the season, which already surpasses his total (10) from last year.

8. Colton Cowser (Orioles) – 455 ft – vs. Athletics – June 7

Cowser crushed a 455-foot blast off the A’s for his seventh of the season. The Orioles youngster, who had 24 HRs as rookie last year, has battled injuries this season and recently landed on the IL due to a broken thumb.

9. Mike Trout (Angels) – 454 ft – vs. Red Sox – June 2

It was vintage Trout with this 454-foot blast off Richard Fitts. The 11-time All-Star has just five home runs this season, but he's working his way back into form after missing the first part of the season. With 391 home runs, he is only behind Giancarlo Stanton (490) among active players.

10. Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs) – 452 ft – vs. Brewers – June 17

Crow-Armstrong, now a first-time All-Star, made no doubt about it with this 452-foot blast at Wrigley Field. He is currently tied for eighth in the majors with 21 home runs.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share