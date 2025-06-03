Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Freddie Freeman made this Dodgers comeback stick Published Jun. 4, 2025 10:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Dodgers finish the deed this time

On Monday night, the Dodgers tied things up with the Mets in the ninth inning, handing Edwin Díaz his first blown save of 2025 in the process. They’d end up losing in extras anyway, however, thanks to Francisco Lindor and Friends.

On Tuesday, things were the same. Well, mostly. The Mets once again went into the ninth inning in Los Angeles with a lead, and the Dodgers, once again, tied it up to force the game into extra innings — on Monday, it was a Shohei Ohtani sac fly that extended the game, and on Tuesday, it was the far more forceful power of one Max Muncy that did the trick. Muncy hit a no-doubt shot 407 feet into the right field stands, tying the score 5-5.

Freddie Freeman would come to the plate in the 10th, with Tommy Edman on second base per the extra innings rules, and Ohtani on first after an intentional walk. Freeman would double, and then it was ballgame, Dodgers, a 6-5 victory to even up the four-game series at one a piece.

It’s not that the Dodgers have been outright struggling of late, but they have hit a bit of a rough patch, for them. They were 7-9 in their previous 16 games, dating back to the Angels sweeping them during rivalry weekend, so a walk-off win against the top team in the NL as of this moment is a boon. Especially after a failed comeback the night before against the same team.

The Rockies won a series!

The Rockies have faced the Marlins twice this week, and won both times. That's right: not only did they manage to win two games in a row for just the second time this season, but on this occasion they were even against the same team. That gave Colorado their first series win of 2025, snapping a 22-series-long losing streak that dated back to September 18 of 2024, when they took two of three from the Diamondbacks.

Now, not to be a downer, but we have to do some contextualization here. The Rockies have won two in a row against a team that is now on pace for 99 losses because of that. The Rockies themselves are still on pace for 133 defeats, which would crush the new record set in 2024 by the White Sox by a dozen defeats. If the Rockies somehow won half of their remaining games in 2025, they'd still lose 100 for the season. They have dug themselves a very deep hole, and it's practically impossible to climb out of it in-season.

Still, though, you can only take things one game at a time, as the cliché goes, and avoiding digging any further down has its merits.

Bobby Witt powers Royals to victory with 4 RBIs

It might have been the debut of highly touted prospect Jac Caglianone's, but Bobby Witt Jr. stole the headlines. The Royals' shortstop went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, two of which came on a two-run shot in the first inning, and the other two on a timely single in the fifth inning.

The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind Witt's first-inning home run, but the St. Louis Cardinals scored seven unanswered runs. Trailing 7-2, the Royals chipped away. Witt's fifth inning single scored Kyle Isbel and Dylan Waters, and cut the margin to two. Later that inning, he came home on a two-RBI double from Vinnie Pasquantino.

The Royals scored five runs in the fifth inning to tie the game and added three more in the sixth, which was enough for the 10-7 win over the Cardinals.

Caglianone, by the way, started at DH and went 0-for-5, so he's still on the lookout for his first big-league hit. But at least those first-game jitters were handled in a win.

Marte and Carroll go Bash Bros. on the Braves

The No. 1 and No. 2 hitters in the Arizona Diamondbacks' lineup combined for seven of the team's eight RBIs in their 8-3 win on Tuesday, and they did it with multi-home run nights. Second baseman Ketel Marte got things going with a solo shot in first inning. He followed that up with another dinger in the third inning that scored Carroll.

With the Diamondbacks leading the Braves 4-3 in the fifth inning, Carroll extended their advantage with a solo shot. Then, in the ninth inning, he padded their lead with a towering three-run shot into right-center field.

A game-saving catch

The Brewers have been thriving of late, winning eight in a row in a stretch that includes back-to-back walk-off dubs. The Reds brought them back to Earth for at least one night, however, turning a would-be heroic moment for Milwaukee into just another out… and a loss.

TJ Friedl robbed a potential game-tying home run to save a win for the Cincinnati Reds. With the score sitting at 4-2, with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and Caleb Durbin on base for Milwaukee, Jake Bauers hit a ball off of Reds' closer Emilio Pagán deep to center field. It was bound to clear the fence and tie the score, giving the Brewers a chance at their ninth win in a row, but Friedl reached his glove beyond the wall and snagged the ball.

That out might count the same as any other out in the box score, but seeing it actually play out that like is where the whole "a picture is worth 1,000 words" thing comes in.

