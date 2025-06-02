Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: When Francisco Lindor homers, the Mets win Updated Jun. 3, 2025 10:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Lindor homers, the Mets win, so it goes

Francisco Lindor hit a home run on Monday night against the Dodgers, and the Mets won. That’s just how these things work at this point. For the 27th game in a row , Lindor went yard, and then the Mets picked up the W.

Lindor made it happen early, too, with a first-inning leadoff homer coming off Dodgers' starter Dustin May, on just the second pitch of the game.

It was just a solo shot, though, so between that and the inning, there was a whole lot more baseball to get through before it became clear that the streak would survive. The Mets would tack on another run in the fifth, giving them a 2-0 lead, and this would hold until the ninth.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Shohei Ohtani who attempted to reverse the Dodgers’ fortunes. He hit a long ball himself in the seventh, cutting New York’s lead in half — this blast also tied Ohtani with Cal Raleigh for MLB’s lead, at 23 — and then in the ninth, drove in Tommy Edman with a sac fly to tie things up, giving Mets’ closer Edwin Díaz his first blown save of the season.

In the 10th, Francisco Alvarez would double in Luisangel Acuña, putting the Mets up 3-2, and then Lindor would follow that with a single to score Starling Marte — who pinch-ran for Acuña — right afterward. Good thing, too, because, the Dodgers would add another run in the bottom of the frame. Ballgame Mets, who are now 38-22 and 1.5 up on the Phillies in the NL East, and Lindor is now at .265/.355/.502 with 14 homers on the season. Meanwhile, the Dodgers continue their little scuffle: they’re one game up on the Padres in the NL West after a San Diego victory over the Giants, and have "just" the third-best record in the NL behind the Mets and Cubs.

How?!

When a catch that shouldn’t have happened does happen, well, we just have to feature it. Seriously, though, how did this happen?

There are a lot of things to love about this catch, but the fact that Dillon Dingler and Zach McKinstry both react as if they know they got away with something and can’t believe it adds something to the proceedings. This wasn’t McKinstry trying to back Dingler up, at least, not like that. A deflection, a redirection, a catch that McKinstry was not expecting to make, and not in the way he expected to make it. Baseball rules.

And let’s add this to the pile of " rude, wild things Dillon Dingler does to make bad teams feel worse ." Last time it was the Rockies, this time the White Sox. The Athletics have to play the Tigers before June ends, they better start preparing themselves now for whatever Dingler cooks up.

Dingler also had a homer , though, that was also just how the game went for the Tigers. While we’re on the subject…

Carpenter hits 3 homers

One homer? Pretty good game. Even if other things didn’t go well, you did get that homer. Two homers? Great game, stats people like to count how many two-homer games a player gets, even. Three homers? There have been a lot fewer of those in MLB history, but now there’s one more, thanks to Kerry Carpenter.

Carpenter drove in the Tigers’ first runs of the day in the top of the first, with a two-run shot that scored Gleyber Torres. Carpenter would clear the fences again in the fourth with another two-run homer that scored Torres, and this one would put Detroit up 8-0. In the sixth, Torres grounded out instead of making it on base, but that didn’t deter Carpenter, who settled for a solo shot and his third dinger of the day.

The 27-year-old outfielder is now batting .276/.305/.517 with 13 homers — a little behind last year’s pace, more in line with what he’s done in the rest of his MLB career, but also quite the one-day jump in results. Carpenter’s OPS for the season went from .768 to .822 just because of Monday’s performance.

Yelich’s big week continues

Speaking of big games, Christian Yelich has had a few of them of late, and it earned him NL Player of the Week honors. Just because it’s a new week hasn’t slowed him down yet, either, as Yelich hit his 13th homer of the season on Monday against Brady Singer and the Reds.

Yelich wasn’t doing very well in 2025 as May entered its final third, with his batting average falling all the way to .184 after a loss to the Orioles on the 21st. Since then, though, Yelich has hit .450/.500/.925 with six of his 13 homers, bringing his season line all the way up to .233/.316/.434. That might not sound like much, but his OPS has climbed 150 points in the space of 10 games, two months into the season. Pretty good.

The Brewers have now won eight in a row, too, and are 33-28, one game back of a wild card spot.

Another 3-hit game for Trout

Mike Trout returned from yet another stint on the Injured List before Friday’s game against the Guardians, and did so a bit quietly. Two strikeouts and a lone hit in five trips to the plate doesn’t get a lot of attention. In the next three games, though, he picked things up: on Saturday, he collected three hits including a double, and on Monday against the Red Sox, he logged another three hits, only this time one of them cleared the wall.

A three-run blast, and it was part of a larger notable attack, as well. The Angels became the first team to ever hit three home runs in the first inning at Fenway Park, per MLB, which is something considering the thing was built back in 1912. There have been a few games played there over the years, but none had a first inning like this one.

The Angels would end up winning, 7-6 — they scored just one more run after that historic first frame, but it was enough to hand the Red Sox a loss.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Francisco Lindor New York Mets Major League Baseball

share