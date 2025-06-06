Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Francisco Lindor hits two-run double on broken toe Published Jun. 7, 2025 7:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another day, another slew of must-see moments from some of baseball's biggest starts.

Here are all the best moments from Friday night in Major League Baseball :

Anthony Volpe homers before being forced from game after hit by pitch

Volpe homered in a five-run first inning, then came out after he was hit by a pitch on the left elbow as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, 9-6, in the AL rivals’ first meeting this year.

Volpe was hit by an 88.2 mph pitch from Walker Buehler in the second, then was replaced at the start of the fourth. New York manager Aaron Boone said X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

Aaron Judge had his ninth game with three or more hits, raising his major league-leading average to .397. Before a sellout crowd of 46,783, Jazz Chisholm Jr. had three hits, including a homer in the first, four RBIs and two stolen bases. Paul Goldschmidt also homered for the Yankees, who led 7-0 after the second and 8-1 following the fifth.

Every New York starter had a hit (39-23), which has won 15 of 20 games to move a season-high 16 games over .500.

Jeremy Peña extends hitting streak to 12 games in Houston Astros' win

Peña had three hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, Colton Gordon got his first major league win and the Houston Astros defeated the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, 4-2.

Christian Walker drove in a pair of runs in the fifth inning, and Brendan Rodgers added a solo shot in the sixth as the Astros improved to 3-1 on their six-game road trip.

Gordon (1-1), who was making his fifth start, allowed one run on seven hits and struck out five. The left-hander was an eighth-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft.

Josh Hader recorded his 17th save, tied for second in the American League.

Astros vs. Guardians Highlights | MLB on FOX

Tarik Skubal stars as the Detroit Tigers top the Chicago Cubs in a matchup of division leaders

Skubal pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Tigers beat the Cubs on Friday night, 3-1, in the opener of a weekend series between two of the majors' best teams.

Skubal (6-2) allowed eight hits, struck out six and walked none in 7 2/3 innings. In his past 11 starts, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is 6-0 with a 1.61 ERA, 95 strikeouts and three walks.

Skubal left with runners on the corners, then had to wait out a dramatic moment. Seiya Suzuki lifted a deep flyball to right off Will Vest, but Kerry Carpenter reached above the wall to keep Detroit in front.

Vest got four outs for his 10th save.

Cubs right-hander Ben Brown (3-4) permitted two runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Spencer Torkelson and Jahmai Jones homered for the AL Central-leading Tigers.

Cubs vs. Tigers Highlights | MLB on FOX

Francisco Lindor hits two-run double on broken toe in New York Mets' win

Lindor had a soothing remedy for his broken right pinky toe — a go-ahead hit.

Questionable before Friday's game, the Mets shortstop entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and delivered a two-run double to send New York to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Lindor sent a cutter from reliever Zach Agnos (0-2) into right field to score Juan Soto and a sliding Pete Alonso. It was Lindor's first go-ahead, pinch-hit RBI of his career, according to the postgame notes.

Lindor's availability — pain and all — comes as no surprise to Alonso.

"That’s really special, having a teammate willing to put his body on the line every single day like that," said Alonso, who had a big game with his bat (a two-run double), his arm (he threw out a runner at home in the fifth) and his sliding ability (he avoided a tag at home on Lindor’s double). "That's a true pro, in my opinion, and he embodies that."

Jonathan Aranda drives in two, Tampa Bay Rays win their fourth straight

Aranda drove in two runs Friday to lead the Rays over the Miami Marlins, 4-3, at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

It was the Rays’ fourth straight win to improve to 34-29, and the Marlins’ fifth consecutive loss to drop to 23-38.

Aranda is hitting .379 at the Rays' temporary home ballpark. He drove in the first run on a single in the first inning, just one of two hits the Rays got with runners in scoring position in 14 chances. He drove in another run on a groundout in the two-run third inning.

Aranda singled again in the seventh and scored what turned out to be the winning run after singles by Jake Mangum and Matt Thaiss.

Zack Littell (6-5) held the Marlins to one run on six hits over six innings. Agustin Ramirez homered off Littell in the fourth inning and Otto Lopez hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning off Edwin Uceta.

Edward Cabrera (2-2) took the loss for the Marlins. Pete Fairbanks got his 12th save in front of a crowd of 8,448.

Marlins vs. Rays Highlights | MLB on FOX

Reporting by The Associated Press.

