Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Eugenio Suarez Goes Yard, is 1 Homer From MLB History Published Sep. 26, 2025 10:59 a.m. ET

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball :

Suárez is one homer shy of MLB history

This is Last Night in Baseball, yes, but given we are heading into the last weekend of the season, it’s also "Stuff to Watch Out For These Next Few nights… in Baseball." We’re workshopping the name, alright?

Anyway! Eugenio Suárez hit his 49th home run of the season on Thursday night. It’s easy to forget just how many dingers he’s swatted this season given that he’s teammates with Cal Raleigh, MLB’s league leader in the long ball thanks to mashing 60 of the things, but Suárez’s season is meaningful, too.

There have been just 34 players to ever hit 50 homers in a season, with 11 of those hitting 50 at least twice, which accounts for the bulk of those campaigns. Suárez would make it 35 should he hit one more homer in his three remaining games — he previously missed by one dinger back in 2017 with the Reds. But there’s more to consider than that! Should he reach 50, he and Raleigh will become just the second-ever teammates to hit 50 home runs in the same season, joining Mickey Mantle (54) and Roger Maris (61) on the 1961 Yankees. Sure, Suárez began the year with the Diamondbacks, but he has 13 homers in 50 games with the Mariners, so it’s not as if he did all the work in Arizona before he arrived.

Even more significant, however, is what this would mean for 2025 as a whole. The MLB record for 50-homer players in a single season is four, in a three-way tie between 1998 (Greg Vaughn, Ken Griffey Jr., Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire), 2001 (Alex Rodriguez, Luis Gonzalez, Sosa, Barry Bonds) and 2025 (Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, Raleigh). Suárez would make a record five players.

Your team out of it, but you want something to root for this weekend? You could do a lot worse than cheering on Suárez against the Dodgers’ bullpen while Raleigh aims for the AL home run record .

The Reds are still in this thing!

The Reds might have lost to the Pirates in the first two games of their series, but on Thursday they finally pulled out a W to keep pace with the Mets — and on the night New York remembered they were also allowed to win ballgames in this final week. They can thank Noelvi Marte for that one. You don’t get much more timely than robbing a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

It wasn’t pretty — that ball hung up there, and that fence is tall — but Marte pulled in Bryan Reynolds’ would-be homer, anyway, keeping Cincinnati just one game back of New York for the NL’s final wild card.

Remember: the Reds don’t need to pass the Mets to take that wild card from them and boot them from the postseason picture. They just need to tie them, as Cincy possesses the tiebreaker. Now they have to worry about the Brewers, the team with MLB’s best record, in the final weekend, though. That tiebreaker might end up being the reason the Reds can sneak in at all.

Blue Jays avoid sweep

The Blue Jays dropped the first two games of the series to the Red Sox, but on Thursday rebounded to avoid being swept, which also allowed them to keep pace with the Yankees atop the AL East. It was an emphatic victory, too: Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, snapping a 0-0 tie…

…and then George Springer followed that up with a long ball of his own. His 31st homer of the year put the Jays up 6-0.

That would be all the offense that Toronto needed, as they limited Boston’s offense to just the one run. The Jays now take on the Rays in their final three games of 2025, while the Yankees face the Orioles. New York needs to outplay Toronto this weekend, as it’s the Blue Jays that hold the head-to-head tiebreaker that will award them the AL East and the Yankees the top wild card seed, should the two tie.

The Rockies are in trouble

You knew that, as far as 2025 is concerned. The Rockies have been bad since the season began. Before it, even, since this is their third year in a row with at least 101 losses. Historically speaking, though, things are not great for them.

They were just swept by the Mariners, dropping them to 116 losses — that’s the fifth-most losses in the modern era, which stretches back to 1901. If they lose one more, the Rockies will be tied for the fourth-most losses with the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics. Two more, and they take over fourth place for themselves. And if they lose all three of their remaining games, Colorado will move into a tie with the 2003 Tigers for the third-most losses since 1901. Their .270 winning percentage would rank as the eighth-worst since 1901, as well: they have to sweep the Giants this weekend to avoid being at least in a tie for 10th (and that’s only a tie if you round up — the Rockies would be at .2777777, etc., while the ‘42 Phillies were at .278, owing to playing in fewer games). Should the Rockies be swept, they’ll move into a tie for seventh with the ‘03 Tigers.

The Rockies have a run differential of -416 as they head into the final weekend of the 2025 season. That is the worst of the modern era, as the now-second place team, the 1932 Red Sox, posted a -345 mark. The Rockies also recently became just the 12th team since 1901 to allow at least 1,000 runs in a season: they are at 1,007 allowed through Thursday, and, if they give up another 15 runs over the weekend, will move into the top 10. Which would mean every single team in the top 10, besides Colorado, would have played a season in the high-offense 1990s or 1930s, the absolute peak offensive eras for MLB. Offense is not at anywhere near those levels league-wide these days… unless a team is facing Rockies’ pitchers, anyway.

Lindor goes 30-30

Not only did the Mets win to keep their postseason hopes alive, but Francisco Lindor reached the vaunted 30 home run, 30 stolen base mark for the second time in his career.

Lindor is the fifth player to reach the 30-30 threshold in 2025, and, per Sarah Langs , that’s the most-ever in MLB history. Lindor joins teammate Juan Soto (43-36), Guardians’ third baseman José Ramírez (30-40), Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (31-32) and Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm (31-31) in the club. There might be a sixth and even a seventh, too, depending on the weekends of Julio Rodrigruez and Pete Crow-Armstrong: the former already has 32 homers, but just 28 steals, while Crow-Armstrong is at 29-35. Randy Arozarena is more of a longshot, at 27-29, but it’s at least possible!

Also per Langs , this is just the third time in MLB history — but second time for the Mets — that a pair of teammates put up 30-30 seasons. Dante Bichette and Ellis Burks pulled it off in 1996 for the Rockies, while it was Howard Johnson and Darryl Strawberry on the 1987 Mets.

Ohtani matches a career-best

Shohei Ohtani hit his 54th home run of the season on Thursday, which accomplished two things: it put him within two homers of NL leader Kyle Schwarber, and it tied him with his 2024 season, which serves as both a career-high and the Dodgers’ franchise-best mark.

One more changes both of those numbers, and two more might net him a tie for the National League lead. Of course, Schwarber could hit his own dingers, too, and his would be notable for more than "just" the Senior Circuit lead. Schwarber is chasing Ryan Howard’s 58 home runs from 2006, which currently stands as the most in a season in Phillies’ history.

