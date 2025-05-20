Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Dodgers (nearly) waste another Yoshinobu Yamamoto gem Published May. 21, 2025 9:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Yo Dodgers, get Yoshinobu Yamamoto some run support

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had some tough pitching luck this season. As soon as they got Clayton Kershaw back, they had to send another starter, Roki Sasaki, to the injured list. (Their IL is exclusively made up of pitchers right now.)

And while Kershaw was shaky in his 2025 debut, the Dodgers at least have Yamamoto. The Japanese right-hander has the second-best ERA in the NL (1.86) and was dealing again Tuesday night as he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Although he gave up a single to Ketel Marte in the seventh, Yamamoto finished his outing with nine strikeouts, one hit allowed and zero runs surrendered.

He was also in line for the win, except, well L.A. had given him just one run of support at that point. In his 10 starts this season, the Dodgers have scored a measly 14 runs when Yamamoto is in the game.

Unsurprisingly, the Diamondbacks were able to get one whole run on the board after Yamamoto exited, sending the game into extra innings.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, their offense woke up in the 10th inning and scored three runs, including Max Muncy’s sacrifice fly that brought Shohei Ohtani to home plate for the game-winner. That ended the Dodgers' four-game skid.

But here's a suggestion for Yamamoto's sake: Maybe try scoring those runs while he's still in the game!

Poor doggo

All this sweet dog wanted to do was watch his favorite team, the Minnesota Twins and their barking dawgs in the bullpen. Instead, another rainy day in Minneapolis washed out the game for a second day in a row, leaving our dog friend to make his very own Sarah McLachlan commercial.

Anyone have any tissues?

Well well well if it isn't the Boone brothers

Aaron Boone has been managing the Yankees for eight years now, but his older brother Bret Boone had been out of the game for a while, as it were. He's back now, however, as the hitting coach for the Texas Rangers, and the two faced off for the first time since they were both still in their playing days. Well, faced off as much as coaches can, anyway.

Aaron got the win in this first meeting, with the Yankees defeating the Rangers 5-2. Maybe Bret can take this experience to convince the Rangers that the secret to more offense is a 314-foot wall out in right field. Hey, it works for Aaron Judge, doesn't it?

Kidding, kidding. Aaron Judge regularly hits balls that would be homers in national parks, never mind baseball's version. Baseball parks should have more unique eccentricities, anyway, not fewer, so bring in those walls. Or push them way back. Or turn them into weird shapes and heights. Just do something that opposing fans will routinely get annoyed about, and you're on the right track.

The Cubs can't stop scoring

Maybe the reason that the White Sox can't score a ton of runs is because the crosstown Cubs are using up the city's entire supply. On Tuesday, the North Siders scored 8 runs in an inning against the Marlins, giving them both a 14-1 victory and their 10th game of the young season with 10 or more runs. This defeat also snapped the Marlins' four-game win streak, which had pushed them off of their 100-loss pace. At 19-28, they're aiming for 97 losses at the moment, but there's a whole lot of season left. Whether that sentence sounds optimistic or threatening likely depends on your familiarity with the Marlins.

As for the Cubs' big inning, they broke things open in the sixth against Calvin Faucher by batting around and then some. Dansby Swanson singled to center to score Seiya Suzuki, giving the Cubs a 2-1 lead, which was all Chicago ended up needing. That's when the pile-on began. Pete Crow-Armstrong singled to drive in Kyle Tucker. Nico Hoerner then sent both Carson Kelly and Swanson home with his own single, and the Marlins got Faucher out of there, putting in Lake Bachar, but that pitching change barely slowed the Cubs.

Justin Turner scored Crow-Armstrong with a sacrifice fly. Matt Shaw doubled and scored Hoerner. Seiya Suzuki, who led off the inning with a walk and had already scored once, would go deep to put the Cubs up 9-1. Tucker would follow with another hit, but Kelly would strike out swinging to end the threat.

Listen, when Jack Reacher himself is a fan of the team, what are you supposed to do besides go big?

Get this person to the Wienie 500*

You know they'd relish the opportunity to attend the meat-tube-based race.

*The Wienie 500 will stream live on the FOX Sports app this Friday at 2 p.m. ET as part of Indianapolis 500 coverage, only with hot dog cars instead of INDYCAR cars. What, like baseball fans wouldn't be interested in watching a sausage race?

