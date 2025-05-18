Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen on same day as Clayton Kershaw's shaky debut Published May. 18, 2025 1:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Saturday, another step in his throwing program in his return from elbow surgery. Ohtani advanced from the 35 pitches he tossed in his previous bullpen session on the same day that the Dodgers activated left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw looked rusty during his first major league outing in nearly nine months. The three-time Cy Young Award winner lasted four innings Saturday night, allowing five runs and five hits in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

He walked three, struck out two and threw 48 of 83 pitches for strikes.

The Angels won 11-9 for their second straight win over the Dodgers.

Kershaw was making his 2025 debut after recovering from offseason toe and knee surgeries. The 37-year-old left-hander gave up three runs in a 38-pitch first inning when Logan O’Hoppe delivered a two-run single and Matthew Lugo had an RBI single.

Ohtani was the designated hitter Saturday against his former team and went 0-for-6 from the plate. As a pitcher for the Angels, the right-hander went 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings. He made 86 starts with the Angels from 2018-23.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Angels. He is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023 .

There is no timetable for his return to the mound. Ohtani did not throw any sliders in the bullpen. He simulated a two-inning outing by throwing 25 pitches, resting and then finishing with 25 more pitches.

The Dodgers' pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries this season. Kershaw began the year on the injured list, while fellow starters Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki are currently on the IL.

Kershaw made seven big league starts last year, going 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA before his season ended Aug. 30 because of pain in his left big toe. His injuries prevented him from pitching in the postseason as the Dodgers won their eighth World Series championship.

By throwing his first pitch Saturday night, Kershaw began his 18th season with the Dodgers, tying the franchise record also held by Zack Wheat and Bill Russell.

Kershaw entered 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 432 appearances (429 starts) since making his debut for the Dodgers in 2008. The club's all-time strikeout leader needs 30 to reach 3,000 in his illustrious career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

