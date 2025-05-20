Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile fleet set to race during Indy 500's Carb Day festivities
Indianapolis 500 fans can spend Friday afternoon "hot dogging" it. Oscar Mayer’s six iconic Wienermobiles will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and compete in the inaugural "Wienie 500" race.
The race is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. during race week's annual Carb Day festivities. Fans can watch the "Wienie 500" live on the FOX Sports app and across @INDYCARonFOX social accounts. Highlights from the race during Sunday’s Indy 500 pre-race show on FOX.
This will mark the first time in a decade that all six vehicles in the company fleet will "meat-up" at the same location, and it's the first time they’ve ever raced. Each Wienermobile will represent a regional favorite — the New York Dog for the East, Slaw Dog for the Southeast, Chilli Dog for the South, Chi Dog for the Midwest, Seattle Dog for the Northwest and Sonoran Dog for the Southwest.
There will also be custom Hotdogger racing suits and a trophy presentation in "Wiener's Circle" as part of the race.
"The Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season," Oscar Mayer brand communications director Kelsey Rice said in a statement. "As a brand known for sparking smiles in disarmingly delightful ways, it’s only fitting that we bring a race of epic proportions to the Speedway and celebrate a timeless tradition: delicious meats and a little friendly competition to kick off a summer of wieners."
Fans who attend the Carb Day festivities can also get involved in the "Wienie 500." Fans can win cash prizes by predicting the results of the race through a series of questions on DraftKings. There will be a total of $10,000 in cash prizes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:
- Pato O'Ward pens letter to Indy 500: ‘Had my heart broken here … but it also fuels me’
- Marcus Ericsson calls winning 2022 Indy 500 'a dream come true' in letter to fans
- 2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard
- Everything to know about the Indy 500: Entry list, schedule, Carb Day, favorites
- Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history
- INDYCAR Power Rankings: Will the Indy 500 jumble this list?
How to watch INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming
Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history: No. 6
Indy Grand Prix can be 'good for the heart' but doesn't predict speed for Indy 500
2025 Indy 500 Schedule: Practices, Qualifications, Race
2025 Indy 500 Entry List: All 34 drivers and 12 teams
Alex Palou is on fire this season and no one has an extinguisher
2025 INDYCAR odds: Which drivers will win, place or show at Sonsio Grand Prix?
2025 INDYCAR Schedule: When is the next race, dates, times
2025 Indy 500 odds: Josef Newgarden, Will Power plummet after penalties
