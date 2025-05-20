NTT INDYCAR SERIES Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile fleet set to race during Indy 500's Carb Day festivities Updated May. 20, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indianapolis 500 fans can spend Friday afternoon "hot dogging" it. Oscar Mayer’s six iconic Wienermobiles will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and compete in the inaugural "Wienie 500" race.

The race is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. during race week's annual Carb Day festivities. Fans can watch the "Wienie 500" live on the FOX Sports app and across @INDYCARonFOX social accounts. Highlights from the race during Sunday’s Indy 500 pre-race show on FOX.

This will mark the first time in a decade that all six vehicles in the company fleet will "meat-up" at the same location, and it's the first time they’ve ever raced. Each Wienermobile will represent a regional favorite — the New York Dog for the East, Slaw Dog for the Southeast, Chilli Dog for the South, Chi Dog for the Midwest, Seattle Dog for the Northwest and Sonoran Dog for the Southwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will also be custom Hotdogger racing suits and a trophy presentation in "Wiener's Circle" as part of the race.

"The Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season," Oscar Mayer brand communications director Kelsey Rice said in a statement. "As a brand known for sparking smiles in disarmingly delightful ways, it’s only fitting that we bring a race of epic proportions to the Speedway and celebrate a timeless tradition: delicious meats and a little friendly competition to kick off a summer of wieners."

Fans who attend the Carb Day festivities can also get involved in the "Wienie 500." Fans can win cash prizes by predicting the results of the race through a series of questions on DraftKings. There will be a total of $10,000 in cash prizes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more