Justin Verlander roughed up in expected final rehab start Updated Apr. 14, 2024 1:04 p.m. ET

Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched four innings Saturday night for Double-A Corpus Christi in what is expected to be his final minor-league rehab outing before rejoining Houston's rotation.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up six runs — five earned — and seven hits against the Frisco RoughRiders, a Texas Rangers affiliate. He struck out three, walked one and threw 51 of 77 pitches for strikes.

The 41-year-old Verlander opened the season on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder.

Verlander was charged with two wild pitches and two pitch-clock violations.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

