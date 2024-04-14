Justin Verlander roughed up in expected final rehab start
Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched four innings Saturday night for Double-A Corpus Christi in what is expected to be his final minor-league rehab outing before rejoining Houston's rotation.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up six runs — five earned — and seven hits against the Frisco RoughRiders, a Texas Rangers affiliate. He struck out three, walked one and threw 51 of 77 pitches for strikes.
The 41-year-old Verlander opened the season on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder.
Verlander was charged with two wild pitches and two pitch-clock violations.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter ordered to get gambling addiction treatment
Jordan Montgomery reportedly fires agent Scott Boras after long free agency
Braves ace Spencer Strider will miss rest of season after UCL surgery
-
Here's how investigators allege Ippei Mizuhara stole $16 million from Shohei Ohtani
2024 MLB MVP odds: Betts, Soto favorites; Witt closing in
2024 MLB Cy Young Award odds: Burnes, Wheeler favorites to win
-
Shohei Ohtani hits 175th HR, ties record for most by Japanese-born player
Everything to know about FOX Saturday Baseball: Rangers vs. Astros
20 Best pitchers in MLB 2024: Ranking the top 20 starters
-
Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter ordered to get gambling addiction treatment
Jordan Montgomery reportedly fires agent Scott Boras after long free agency
Braves ace Spencer Strider will miss rest of season after UCL surgery
-
Here's how investigators allege Ippei Mizuhara stole $16 million from Shohei Ohtani
2024 MLB MVP odds: Betts, Soto favorites; Witt closing in
2024 MLB Cy Young Award odds: Burnes, Wheeler favorites to win
-
Shohei Ohtani hits 175th HR, ties record for most by Japanese-born player
Everything to know about FOX Saturday Baseball: Rangers vs. Astros
20 Best pitchers in MLB 2024: Ranking the top 20 starters