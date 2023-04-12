Major League Baseball
Injured Mets closer Edwin Díaz aiming to return this season
Major League Baseball

Injured Mets closer Edwin Díaz aiming to return this season

Updated Apr. 12, 2023 1:42 p.m. ET

Mets closer Edwin Díaz hopes to return this season from a torn right patella tendon.

"I’m feeling great," Díaz said Wednesday in his first comments since he was hurt March 15 while celebrating Puerto Rico's 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. "We are working hard to see if I can come back as soon as possible. But everything’s going in the right direction. The doctors say I’m doing great."

The usual timeline for a return from a torn patella tendon is eight months, though Mets general manager Billy Eppler said some players have returned in six.

The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 1. Last season, the World Series ended on Nov. 5.

"The trainers and I are working hard," Díaz said. "If the knee is responding to the testing, then I have to start running, I have to get on the mound, I have to start throwing. If everything goes well, I think I can be back sooner than eight months."

Díaz, standing on crutches outside the Mets clubhouse, said he is doing a lot of arm exercises and trying to maintain his usual level of conditioning.

"This is a good time to get all of my body stronger," Díaz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Díaz said he didn’t have second thoughts about participating in the WBC.

"I think people can get hurt in their home (or) any place," Díaz said. "Happened to me at the WBC and that’s part of the game. I wasn’t pitching, I was celebrating with my team. If I have the chance to play again for my country, yeah, I would do it."

Díaz spoke five days after he received the loudest ovation during introductions prior to the home opener. With his entrance song "Narco" blasting form the Citi Field loudspeakers, Díaz hopped up the dugout steps and waved to the sellout crowd.

"I didn’t know I was coming until the day before," Díaz said with a grin. "I was really happy to come and show the fans I’m doing good."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
New York Mets
Edwin Diaz
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Aaron Rodgers isn't a Jet yet. 4 weeks since he said he wanted to be, what's new?
Aaron Rodgers isn't a Jet yet. 4 weeks since he said he wanted to be, what's new?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes