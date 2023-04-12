Ian Happ, Cubs agree to 3-year, $61 million extension
Outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a three-year, $61 million extension on Wednesday, Bleacher Nation reported. The contract begins in 2024 and has no opt-outs.
Happ is in his seventh MLB season, which has been spent entirely in Chicago. He entered Wednesday having totaled one home run and six RBIs while boasting a .314/.467/.514 batting line across 10 games this season.
Happ has primarily played left field for the Cubs in recent memory, though, he has also extensively played center while dabbling in right and at second and third base, as well.
The 28-year-old Happ entered this season averaging 17 home runs and 51 RBIs per campaign while entering Wednesday with a career .250/.341/.461 batting line. This extension comes within six months of the Cubs signing shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal and outfielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million deal.
The Cubs are 6-4, good for third in the NL Central this season.
