Major League Baseball
Ian Happ, Cubs agree to 3-year, $61 million extension
Major League Baseball

Ian Happ, Cubs agree to 3-year, $61 million extension

Published Apr. 12, 2023 2:14 p.m. ET

Outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a three-year, $61 million extension on Wednesday, Bleacher Nation reported. The contract begins in 2024 and has no opt-outs.

Happ is in his seventh MLB season, which has been spent entirely in Chicago. He entered Wednesday having totaled one home run and six RBIs while boasting a .314/.467/.514 batting line across 10 games this season. 

Happ has primarily played left field for the Cubs in recent memory, though, he has also extensively played center while dabbling in right and at second and third base, as well.

The 28-year-old Happ entered this season averaging 17 home runs and 51 RBIs per campaign while entering Wednesday with a career .250/.341/.461 batting line. This extension comes within six months of the Cubs signing shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal and outfielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million deal.

The Cubs are 6-4, good for third in the NL Central this season. 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs
Ian Happ
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Big Ten hires Tony Petitti as conference's next commissioner
Big Ten hires Tony Petitti as conference's next commissioner
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes