Home Run Derby has new format, first participant in Gunnar Henderson
Published Jun. 30, 2024

Gunnar Henderson is headed to the Home Run Derby.

Major League Baseball said on social media Sunday night that the Baltimore shortstop was the first player in the competition after he confirmed his participation.

MLB announced an updated format for this year's Home Run Derby: the field of eight competitors will face off against one another in the first round, and the top four will advance to a bracketed semifinal. The winners of the semifinal bracket will then go head-to-head in the final round, which will decide this year's Home Run Derby champion.

After winning AL Rookie of the Year honors last season, Henderson is an MVP candidate this year for the AL East-leading Orioles. He has 26 homers, tied for second in the major leagues behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Henderson also leads the majors with eight leadoff homers, five behind Alfonso Soriano's big league record.

The Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the reigning Home Run Derby champion after blasting 25 home runs in the 2023 finals.

The derby will take place July 15 as part of All-Star festivities at Globe Life Field in Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

