Major League Baseball Grading 10 Biggest MLB Signings At All-Star Break: Juan Soto, Max Fried, More Published Jul. 16, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This past MLB offseason produced historic signings, which included the biggest contract in baseball history and teams throwing money at starting pitching left and right. How have these signings fared thus far?

With the 2025 MLB All-Star Break upon us, here are early grades for the 10 biggest signings in terms of total money from last offseason.

Juan Soto's $765 million deal with the Mets is the largest contract in MLB history. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Contract: 15-year, $765 million deal

2025 stats: 23 home runs, 56 RBIs, 77 walks, .262/.396/.509 slash line, 3.9 WAR (423 plate appearances)

Soto signed the biggest contract in the history of sports. With the outfielder a respectable but not elite fielder and a so-so baserunner, it's virtually impossible for Soto to play up to his $51 million average annual salary. The way he justifies his contract is by helping the Mets win multiple World Series and being the Juan Soto that the baseball world is accustomed to, that being as lethal and consistent as any hitter in the sport in both the regular season and postseason. After a slow start, Soto has rebounded this season, hitting like the elite, balanced and impact hitter that he is. Again, the ultimate end grade for the Soto contract is him being the same player he has been his entire career and the Mets winning multiple championships to justify a historic commitment.

Grade: B-

Max Fried signed the largest contract in total money for a pitcher last offseason. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Contract: Eight-year, $218 million deal

2025 stats: 11-3, 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 113 strikeouts, 122.0 innings pitched, 3.3 WAR (20 starts)

The first move the Yankees made after losing Soto — who helped them reach the 2024 World Series in his one season with the franchise — was signing Fried, and he has been worth every penny. The left-hander has been spectacular for New York, pitching deep into games, seldom surrendering runners and mixing in six pitches (cutter, curveball, sinker, four-seamer, sweeper and changeup). With Gerrit Cole out this season due to Tommy John surgery and Luis Gil still having not pitched due to a lat strain, Fried has become the Yankees' ace and a godsend for their rotation, which also recently lost Clarke Schmidt to Tommy John surgery. Aaron Judge is the best position player in the game and the face of the Yankees. But where would the Yankees be without Fried?

Grade: A

Corbin Burnes was the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Contract: Six-year, $210 million deal

2025 stats: 3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 63 strikeouts, 64.1 innings pitched, 2.2 WAR (11 starts)

The D-backs threw the bag at Burnes for him to be their ace, and he was precisely that. The veteran right-hander and 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner pitched at a high level, threw deep into games and was effective at primarily throwing his cutter earlier this season. Unfortunately for Burnes, he suffered an elbow injury on June 1 that required Tommy John surgery, ending his 2025 campaign and jeopardizing the bulk, if not the entirety, of his 2026 campaign. Burnes is a proven stud, but the devastating injury makes his contract a potentially burdensome one for Arizona moving forward.

Grade: D+

The Dodgers are Blake Snell's third team in as many years. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Contract: Five-year, $182 million deal

2025 stats: 1-0, 2.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts, 9.0 innings pitched, -0.2 WAR (two starts)

When healthy and at his best, Snell is electric. Unfortunately for Snell, he has been snake-bit by injuries his entire MLB career; Snell has made 30 starts in a single season just once since 2018, doing so in his 2023 NL Cy Young campaign with the San Diego Padres. This season has been one of the worst cases of injuries impacting Snell. After two starts, Snell suffered a shoulder injury, was later placed on the 60-day injured list and hasn't pitched for the Dodgers since. Los Angeles has been ravaged by injuries on the pitching front, including Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and Tony Gonsolin, among many others. Snell getting back in the mix and acclimated for the postseason would be a game-changer for the Dodgers. However, the $180 million pact, which was one of the first headline moves of the offseason, is off to a bad start for the Dodgers.

Grade: C-

Willy Adames is coming off a career-high 112-RBI season in 2024. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Contract: Seven-year, $182 million deal

2025 stats: 12 home runs, 48 RBIs, 45 walks, .220/.307/.373 slash line, 0.9 WAR (408 plate appearances)

Adames was arguably the Milwaukee Brewers' best player from 2021-24 and had a career year in 2024, totaling 32 home runs and 112 RBIs. This season has not been a continuation of his Milwaukee days, though. Adames is struggling to get on base in his debut sesason for the Giants, and is on pace for a career-low in home runs since 2019. One potentially auspicious sign for Adames is him boasting a .295/.380/.614 slash line in July. Nevertheless, San Francisco's premier offseason move is off to a slow start.

Grade: C-

Alex Bregman spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the Astros. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Contract: Three-year, $120 million deal

2025 stats: 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, 22 walks, .298/.380/.546 slash line, 2.9 WAR (234 plate appearances)

Boston signed one of the best third basemen of his generation to a short-term deal for a combined salary that would've been impossible to foresee last summer. It has been a mixed bag for Bregman, though, who missed six weeks due to a quad strain and whose arrival triggered an internal nightmare with star third baseman Rafael Devers, who didn't want to move to first base and was later traded to the Giants. When healthy, Bregman has been a steady and reliable force at the hot corner and a reliable hitter from the right side this season. The grade for this signing is relatively positive because Bregman is healthy and the Red Sox have won 10 consecutive games. He can opt out of his contract after this season, though.

Grade: B-

Anthony Santander spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Orioles. (Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Contract: Five-year, $92.5 million deal

2025 stats: Six home runs, 18 RBIs, 24 walks, .179/.273/.304 slash line, -0.9 WAR (209 plate appearances)

At first glance, this contract was a bargain. The switch-hitting Santander was coming off a 44-home run season and had been a consistent source of slugging for the Baltimore Orioles dating back to 2019. But 2025 has not been kind to Santander, as he has struck out at a high rate (55 strikeouts, compared to 33 hits), his traditional power has been inconsistent, and Santander was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder injury that has kept him off the field since May 29. Still, the Blue Jays are atop the AL East. Maybe Santander can get back before the postseason and do damage for Toronto in the postseason? That said, this deal has been a whiff thus far.

Grade: D+

LHP Sean Manaea – New York Mets

Sean Manaea is in his second season with the Mets. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Contract: Three-year, $75 million deal

2025 stats: 0-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts, 3.1 innings, 0.0 WAR, (one appearance)

Manaea made his first MLB appearance of the 2025 season on July 13 after a spring training elbow injury. The southpaw's absence is one of a handful of injuries New York's rotation depth has faced, the others including Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning and Frankie Montas. Manaea got his career back on track with the Mets last season, recording a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts and pitching well in the bulk of his postseason outings, including surrendering just one run and five baserunners across seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. A healthy Manaea gives the Mets another needed rotation body, and him returning to 2024 form would change the grade, but the left-hander's prolonged absence makes this signing a preliminary "D."

Grade: D

Nathan Eovaldi is in his third season with the Rangers. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Contract: Three-year, $75 million deal

2025 stats: 7-3, 1.58 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 94 strikeouts, 91.0 innings pitched, 3.4 WAR (16 starts)

The production of a Cy Young candidate at $25 million a year. That's what the Rangers have gotten by re-signing Eovaldi. After helping Texas win the 2023 World Series and posting a combined 3.72 ERA from 2023-24, Eovaldi has been exceptional in 2025. Throwing a consistent, four-pitch arsenal at opposing lineups (split-fingered fastball, four-seamer, curveball and cutter), the right-hander has kept runners off the basepaths at an elite level, induced weak contact and is having the best season of his MLB career. Tarik Skubal is having another magnificent year for the Detroit Tigers, but Eovaldi is having an elite season himself. Maybe the American League Cy Young Award shouldn't be a shoo-in for Skubal?

Grade: A+

LHP Tanner Scott – Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are Tanner Scott's fourth MLB team. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Contract: Four-year, $72 million deal

2025 stats: 4.09 ERA, 19 of 26 in save opportunities, 1.14 WHIP, 49 strikeouts, 44.0 innings pitched, 0.0 WAR (45 appearances)

After back-to-back stellar seasons in 2023 and 2024, highlighted by recording a combined 1.75 ERA in 2024, Los Angeles made Scott one of the game's richest relievers. It has been a bumpy ride for the two sides since. Scott, who throws two pitches (four-seamer and slider), has been hit in the late innings, leading MLB with seven blown saves. If Scott is stellar in the postseason and returns to the elite force that he was with the Padres and Miami Marlins, then his first half will be an afterthought. But, to date, the left-hander has underwhelmed for the $18 million average annual salary the Dodgers threw his way.

Grade: C-

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

share