Giants' assistant coach Alyssa Nakken interviews for team's manager position
Published Oct. 15, 2023 11:39 p.m. ET

Alyssa Nakken, who became the first woman to coach on the field in a Major League Baseball game when she worked first base for the San Francisco Giants in April 2022, has interviewed for San Francisco's managerial vacancy.

President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Sunday night that Nakken had gone through a first-round interview last week.

Her husband, Robert, announced in August on social media the coach is expecting the couple’s first child — a girl — on Feb. 9.

Zaidi has said he hopes to find a new manager by the start of free agency to replace Gabe Kapler, fired with three days remaining in the season. He was 295-248 over three-plus seasons, with the Giants winning a franchise-record 107 games and edging the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West title in 2021 before missing the playoffs the last two seasons.

The 33-year-old Nakken, a softball star at Sacramento State from 2009-2012, has been a coach on the Giants staff since Kapler hired her in January 2020.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

