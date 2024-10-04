Major League Baseball FOX Super 6 contest: MLB Playoff picks Updated Oct. 5, 2024 1:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching baseball? Watching baseball and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the MLB playoffs this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the MLB Playoff Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, we have you covered this week.

Read below for our thoughts on the playoffs, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST RBIs in the Divisional Round?

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, José Ramírez, Manny Machado

This was a close call as these four have a combined 497 RBI among the four of them, but Ohtani has been on an absolute tear. Fresh off a season where he became the first player ever to steal 50 bases and hit 50 home runs, he recorded over 100 RBI this season for the first time since 2021. We expect his stellar play to continue into the postseason.

Prediction: Shohei Ohtani

2. Which pitching staff will have the MOST STRIKEOUTS in the Divisional Round?

Mets, Guardians, Tigers, Royals

Cleveland had the second-best team ERA in the AL at 3.61 in the regular season along with 1,410 strikeouts, and face a Tigers team that snuck into the playoffs. The Mets are likely to be in a battle against the Phillies and the Royals face an offensive juggernaut in the Yankees, so the Guardians is the way to go here.

Prediction: Guardians

3. Which player will score the MOST RUNS in the Divisional Round?

Juan Soto, Bobby Witt, Francisco Lindor, Bryce Harper

The Yankees signed Soto to a one-year deal worth $31 million, and he's been worth every penny. This season he set career-highs in hits (166), home runs (41) and was one RBI shy of tying his career-high in that category as well (109). His 128 runs scored this year was the second-most of any player in MLB, only behind Shohei Ohtani. Expect him to put on a show against the Royals.

Prediction: Juan Soto

4. Order by total TEAM HITS in Game 3 of the Divisional Round (highest to lowest)

Padres, Dodgers, Mets, Phillies

The Dodgers went 5-8 against the Padres this season, but it's now or never for the stars in Los Angeles. The trio of Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman has totaled 480 combined hits and will need to continue that sort of play in the postseason. While it's tempting to take the league's leader in hits in the Padres (1,456)— it's hard to to bet against a loaded Los Angeles roster. The Phillies are also a smart play here, as they finished tied for the fourth most hits in MLB this season (with the Dodgers) at 1,423.

Prediction: Dodgers, Phillies, Padres, Mets

5. Which group will have the most COMBINED HOME RUNS in the Divisional Round?

Judge, Soto, Stanton OR Ohtani, Betts, Freeman OR Harper, Schwarber, Turner OR Machado, Tatis Jr., Merrill

It has to be the Yankees trio here. New York's 237 home runs this season led the league, with Judge and Soto combining for 99— becoming the eighth duo to reach that milestone in MLB history. They're the first duo to combine for 99 home runs since Alex Rodriguez and Rafael Palmeiro did so for the Rangers in 2002. Stanton still managed 27 home runs himself despite only playing in 114 games this season.

Prediction: Judge, Soto, Stanton

6. Who will win Game 3 of the SD-LAD Divisional Series?

Dodgers or Padres

As mentioned above, the Dodgers built their roster for this exact moment. While the Padres had their number in the regular season, this team still finished top five in MLB in hits (1,423), home runs (233), and RBI (815). No team finished with a better record at 98-64, and we think they get the job done in San Diego in Game 3.

Prediction: Dodgers

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 7-5

