Field of Dreams Game 2022: Top moments from Cubs-Reds
Major League Baseball has returned to Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the classic movie "Field of Dreams," for the Field of Dreams Game.
Last year's contest between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox featured a host of magical moments.
Thursday night's contest figures to be no different, as the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds meet.
There are plenty of surprises planned for both before and during the game, including live in-game commentary from Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Cubs outfielder Ian Happ.
Hall of Famer and Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. opened up the pregame festivities playing catch with his father, Ken Griffey Sr. The iconic father-son duo made their entrance by walking through the cornfield.
Then, the players on the Cubs and Reds made their entrance to diamond through the cornfield.
Here are the top moments from Thursday's event.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds
To help viewers get a feel for the setting, FOX Sports' Ben Verlander, host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast, gave fans a tour of the Field of Dreams field.
Ahead of Thursday's game, Verlander reenacted the catch scene from "Field of Dreams" with his father.
Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly's oldest daughter, Parker, is actually celebrating her fifth birthday at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. As for the Reds, some players weren't sure what to think about Thursday's game. But Ken Rosenthal said their players were "fired up" by the time they arrived at the stadium.
Cubs manager David Ross spoke with Tom Verducci on the significance of Thursday night's game. Ross said he "felt like I wanted to run around" when he arrived at the field on Thursday.
The late, great Vin Scully recited the famous "If you build it, he will come" scene from "Field of Dreams," connecting it to the history of baseball.
Reds legend Johnny Bench spoke with the MLB on FOX studio team ahead of Thursday's game, calling it a "magical moment."
Joey Votto sent several tweets Wednesday night sharing how much the movie "Field of Dreams" meant to him growing up and how much he's looking forward to playing in the Field of Dreams Game.
Votto spoke with Ken Rosenthal ahead of Thursday's game, saying how much he wishes his late father was able to attend.
More to come from the Field of Dreams game.