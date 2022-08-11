Major League Baseball Field of Dreams Game 2022: Top moments from Cubs-Reds 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Major League Baseball has returned to Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the classic movie "Field of Dreams," for the Field of Dreams Game.

Last year's contest between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox featured a host of magical moments.

Thursday night's contest figures to be no different, as the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds meet.

Related: Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know

There are plenty of surprises planned for both before and during the game, including live in-game commentary from Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Cubs outfielder Ian Happ .

Hall of Famer and Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. opened up the pregame festivities playing catch with his father, Ken Griffey Sr. The iconic father-son duo made their entrance by walking through the cornfield.

Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. emerge from the cornfield for the Field of Dreams Game The introductions of the Field of Dreams Game featuring Ken Griffey Jr. and his father having a catch before leading the teams onto the field.

Then, the players on the Cubs and Reds made their entrance to diamond through the cornfield.

Here are the top moments from Thursday's event.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

To help viewers get a feel for the setting, FOX Sports' Ben Verlander, host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast, gave fans a tour of the Field of Dreams field.

Take a tour of the Field of Dreams field Ben Verlander gives a rundown on all things Field of Dreams. He shows us around the facility, the field, the dugout, the house and MUCH more! Come along with us and take a look for yourself!

Ahead of Thursday's game, Verlander reenacted the catch scene from "Field of Dreams" with his father.

Ben Verlander and his dad reenact the "Field of Dreams" catch scene Ben Verlander and his dad reenact the "have a catch" scene from "Field of Dreams" in Dyersville, Iowa.

Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly's oldest daughter, Parker, is actually celebrating her fifth birthday at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. As for the Reds, some players weren't sure what to think about Thursday's game. But Ken Rosenthal said their players were "fired up" by the time they arrived at the stadium.

Cubs manager David Ross spoke with Tom Verducci on the significance of Thursday night's game. Ross said he "felt like I wanted to run around" when he arrived at the field on Thursday.

Cubs' manager David Ross and Tom Verducci on the significance of the Field of Dreams game Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross talks to Tom Verducci about the significance of the Field of Dreams game in Iowa and what it means to the rest o the MLB.

The late, great Vin Scully recited the famous "If you build it, he will come" scene from "Field of Dreams," connecting it to the history of baseball.

Vin Scully narrates a famous scene from Field of Dreams Vin Scully recites a famous scene from the Field of Dreams movie ahead of the game in Iowa.

Reds legend Johnny Bench spoke with the MLB on FOX studio team ahead of Thursday's game, calling it a "magical moment."

Johnny Bench on the beauty of the Field of Dreams and his love for the game of baseball Johnny Bench talks with the crew about how much he loves the Field of Dreams Game.

Joey Votto sent several tweets Wednesday night sharing how much the movie "Field of Dreams" meant to him growing up and how much he's looking forward to playing in the Field of Dreams Game.

Votto spoke with Ken Rosenthal ahead of Thursday's game, saying how much he wishes his late father was able to attend.

Joey Votto on watching 'Field of Dreams' with his late father and the chance to play in Iowa Joey Votto talks with Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal about the connection between watching "Field of Dreams" with his late father and now getting to play in the Field of Dreams Game now.

More to come from the Field of Dreams game.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.