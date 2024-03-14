Major League Baseball Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reveals wife in Instagram post Updated Mar. 14, 2024 2:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The highly anticipated wait for the reveal of Shohei Ohtani's wife is finally over.

Ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' trip to Seoul, South Korea, the two-way superstar posted a photo on Instagram Thursday featuring himself alongside his wife, who is believed to be Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka.

According to KABC in Los Angeles, the team has confirmed that the woman in the photo is Ohtani's wife, though she was not identified by name.

The post also features Ohtani's translator Ippei Mazuhara and fellow Japanese pitching phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

After announcing his marriage on Feb 28., the reigning American League MVP kept the details of his relationship vague while speaking to reporters.

"She is a Japanese woman," Ohtani told reporters through his interpreter last month. "I don't really feel comfortable talking about when I got married exactly, but she's a normal Japanese woman."

Although he has yet to confirm that Tanaka is the "Japanese woman" he married during the offseason, there is wide regard that Ohtani's post is the reveal that fans have been waiting for.

The Dodgers open up the regular season against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series on March 20-21.

