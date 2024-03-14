Major League Baseball
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reveals wife in Instagram post
Major League Baseball

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reveals wife in Instagram post

Updated Mar. 14, 2024 2:32 p.m. ET

The highly anticipated wait for the reveal of Shohei Ohtani's wife is finally over. 

Ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' trip to Seoul, South Korea, the two-way superstar posted a photo on Instagram Thursday featuring himself alongside his wife, who is believed to be Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka.

According to KABC in Los Angeles, the team has confirmed that the woman in the photo is Ohtani's wife, though she was not identified by name.

The post also features Ohtani's translator Ippei Mazuhara and fellow Japanese pitching phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto

ADVERTISEMENT

After announcing his marriage on Feb 28., the reigning American League MVP kept the details of his relationship vague while speaking to reporters. 

"She is a Japanese woman," Ohtani told reporters through his interpreter last month. "I don't really feel comfortable talking about when I got married exactly, but she's a normal Japanese woman."

Although he has yet to confirm that Tanaka is the "Japanese woman" he married during the offseason, there is wide regard that Ohtani's post is the reveal that fans have been waiting for. 

The Dodgers open up the regular season against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series on March 20-21. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: San Diego Padres acquiring RHP Dylan Cease from Chicago White Sox

San Diego Padres acquiring RHP Dylan Cease from Chicago White Sox

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes