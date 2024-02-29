Major League Baseball
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announces he's married in Instagram post
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announces he's married in Instagram post

Published Feb. 29, 2024 3:42 a.m. ET

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani announced on his Instagram account that he is married. The two-way player joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December on a record-breaking contract worth $700 million over 10 years.

He wrote on Instagram in Japanese: "The season is approaching but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married."

He said his new wife is a "Japanese woman" although he did not identify her. He said he would reveal more in an interview on March 1.

He asked that that media refrain from "conducting unauthorized interviews." But of course the news will make even more headlines than his baseball stardom.

Ohtani is training in Arizona for the upcoming season, preparing for the Dodgers to open the MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21 in a two-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani is Japan's biggest celebrity, and there has always been curiosity around his personal life, which he has always kept very private. His focus, and his image, has always been 100%-baseball focused — free of scandals or tabloid news.

The post on Instagram also included a photo of his dog "Dekopin," which is also called "Decoy."

He wrote: "We hope the two of us — and one animal — will work together."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
Major League Baseball
