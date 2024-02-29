Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announces he's married in Instagram post
Baseball star Shohei Ohtani announced on his Instagram account that he is married. The two-way player joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December on a record-breaking contract worth $700 million over 10 years.
He wrote on Instagram in Japanese: "The season is approaching but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married."
He said his new wife is a "Japanese woman" although he did not identify her. He said he would reveal more in an interview on March 1.
He asked that that media refrain from "conducting unauthorized interviews." But of course the news will make even more headlines than his baseball stardom.
Ohtani is training in Arizona for the upcoming season, preparing for the Dodgers to open the MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21 in a two-game series against the San Diego Padres.
Ohtani is Japan's biggest celebrity, and there has always been curiosity around his personal life, which he has always kept very private. His focus, and his image, has always been 100%-baseball focused — free of scandals or tabloid news.
The post on Instagram also included a photo of his dog "Dekopin," which is also called "Decoy."
He wrote: "We hope the two of us — and one animal — will work together."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, dates, teams, how to watch
Rangers' Evan Carter was a rookie sensation. How much higher is his ceiling?
Shohei Ohtani set for Dodgers debut Tuesday in spring game vs. White Sox
-
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
Shohei Ohtani homers in first spring training game with Dodgers
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Dodgers re-signing Hernández, trading Margot
-
2024 MLB spring training: Schedule, report dates, locations for every team
Son of Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson hit by car in Florida, airlifted to hospital
2024 MLB odds: How Cody Bellinger's signing affects Cubs futures
-
2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, dates, teams, how to watch
Rangers' Evan Carter was a rookie sensation. How much higher is his ceiling?
Shohei Ohtani set for Dodgers debut Tuesday in spring game vs. White Sox
-
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
Shohei Ohtani homers in first spring training game with Dodgers
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Dodgers re-signing Hernández, trading Margot
-
2024 MLB spring training: Schedule, report dates, locations for every team
Son of Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson hit by car in Florida, airlifted to hospital
2024 MLB odds: How Cody Bellinger's signing affects Cubs futures