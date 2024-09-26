Major League Baseball Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani said he was 'Trying too hard' with RISP due to Angels past Updated Sep. 26, 2024 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has made history at the plate in his debut season with the franchise — which will likely result in him winning the 2024 National League MVP Award despite being a designated hitter. However, if there has been one flaw in his offensive approach this season, it's been with runners in scoring position, and the reason he has given for those relative struggles is fascinating.

"Ohtani, early on this season, was saying to the hitting coaches, ‘I find myself anytime the bases are loaded or there's a runner in scoring position, trying too hard because I'm trained to feel like this is going to be our only shot' because that was the situation for six years of his career in Anaheim [with the Los Angeles Angels]," FOX Sports and Dodgers lead play-by-by play announcer Joe Davis said about Ohtani during the team's Wednesday night victory over the NL West rival San Diego Padres.

"And, so, he's had to rewire himself to not try to win the game every time he gets an at-bat with a runner in scoring position, not try to be the hero."

Ohtani spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Angels (2018-23). In that time, he won two American League MVPs, but the Angels never made the playoffs or even had a winning season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohtani's slash line with runners in scoring position in his first year with the Dodgers is .270/.379/.489 — league-average numbers but a notable dip from his otherwise historic pace across the board. They're also below his career averages with runners in scoring position, where he boasts a .291/.418/.604 slash line.

Ohtani has totaled an NL-high 53 home runs, 125 RBIs and 56 stolen bases this season, while boasting a .303/.386/.642 slash line. He recently became the first player in MLB history to post a 50-50 season (50 home runs, 50 stolen bases).

As for the Dodgers' Wednesday night win over the Padres, Ohtani went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, including an RBI single for the eventual game-winning run in the sixth inning. The win improved the Dodgers to 94-64, good for a three-game lead on the Padres for first place in the NL West and putting them a half-game up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the NL ahead of Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Angels are 63-95, with superstar outfielder Mike Trout coming off another injury-riddled season, being limited to 29 games due to a torn meniscus; Trout has played in no more than 82 games in four of the past five seasons due to injury.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani

share