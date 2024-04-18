Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson exits game after getting hit on pitching arm by line drive

Major League Baseball
Updated Apr. 18, 2024 11:39 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson exited Thursday night's start against the San Francisco Giants after getting hit on his pitching arm by a line drive in the second inning.

The ball left Mike Yastrzemski's bat at 87 mph. Nelson recovered to field the ball and throw out Yastrzemski out at first base, ending the inning. But the pitcher grimaced and held his right forearm as he walked back to the dugout.

The 26-year-old Nelson threw 27 pitches, allowing two hits and no runs. He was replaced by left-hander Logan Allen, who permitted a run on three hits in the third inning as San Francisco took a 1-0 lead.

Nelson entered 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA in three starts this year. He was 8-8 with a 5.31 ERA as a rookie last season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

