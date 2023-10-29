Major League Baseball Diamondbacks respond to Rangers' 'Heim Hammer' with new World Series ballpark food Updated Oct. 29, 2023 9:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

While the Arizona Diamondbacks just snapped a drought of 22 years away from the World Series, one thing has remained constant through that stretch: Their home of Chase Field has consistently offered elite ballpark food.

That trend is continuing as the World Series returns to Chase Field for the first time since 2001 in Monday's Game 3 (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) against the Texas Rangers, as the D-backs announced a whole host of new "championship-caliber" culinary options Sunday.

The first is a fusion between a classic ballpark staple and the Vietnamese version of it. According to the Diamondbacks, the Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog is "a footlong all-beef hot dog with house smoked pork belly, gochujang barbecue, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled carrots and garlic aioli."

The Cajun Shrimp Fries, meanwhile, combine fries with cajun-seared shrimp, cheese sauce, lemon aioli, dried tomato and scallions. The Tenderloin Steak Nachos top the usual chips and cheese sauce combination with filet mignon, charred tomato, avocado crema and jalapeños. The Millionaire Steak Sandwich tops a hoagie bun with sliced beef tenderloin, black truffle cheese sauce, crispy mushrooms and garlic herb aioli.

There is also something called an "Apple Pie Chimichanga" that features apple pie inside a chimichanga comprised of a crispy flour tortilla, cinnamon sugar, caramel vanilla frozen yogurt, Crackerjacks, strawberries and whipped cream that has been offered during the D-backs' unlikely playoff run, according to FOX Sports' Jake Mintz.

It's a valiant effort to clear a high bar for extravagant ballpark food that the Rangers set in Games 1 and 2 via the "Heim Hammer," a massive barbecue beef shank smoked and glazed in sauce and accompanied by tortillas, salsa, cilantro and lime.

It sold out within an hour of gates opening before both Game 1 and Game 2 of the series at Globe Life Field, according to Hurtado Barbecue, which sells the dish. The "Heim Hammer" is priced at $99, but according to "Flippin' Bats" hosts Ben Verlander and Alex Curry, who tried the dish, it was more than worth the cost.

And yes, the "Heim Hammer" is named after Rangers catcher Jonah Heim. "MLB on FOX" crew members also sampled the dish:

The Rangers and Diamondbacks are currently tied 1-1 in the series as it heads to Arizona for Games 3, 4 and 5.

