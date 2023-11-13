Major League Baseball
Corbin Carroll unanimous selection for National League Rookie of the Year
Major League Baseball

Corbin Carroll unanimous selection for National League Rookie of the Year

Updated Nov. 13, 2023 7:03 p.m. ET

Corbin Carroll had one of the best rookie seasons in MLB history. That became official Monday.

The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder won National Rookie of the Year, earning all 30 first-place votes from the BBWAA. 

Carroll's win was expected long before he helped the Diamondbacks reach the World Series, with the postseason not being included in the voting process. The 23-year-old showcased why some evaluators called him a five-tool prospect in his first full season in the majors. He slashed .285/.362/.506 with 25 homers. He also showed off his speed, stealing 54 bases and recording a league-high 10 triples. 

No rookie had ever collected 25 homers and 50 steals.

ADVERTISEMENT

After leading Arizona to 84 wins in the regular season, Carroll continued to show his All-Star ability in the postseason. He hit .571 with a homer in the Diamondbacks' two-game sweep over the Brewers in the wild-card round. He also hit .300 with a .500 on-base percentage and a homer in Arizona's three-game sweep over the Dodgers in the NLDS. 

Carroll didn't have too strong of a series against the NLCS against the Phillies, but he showed up in the biggest game of the series. He went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases in the Diamondbacks' Game 7 win, becoming the second-youngest player in MLB history to have at least three hits and two stolen bases in a playoff game. 

Carroll beat out finalists Mets pitcher Kodai Senga and Dodgers outfielder James Outman for the award.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Harbaugh leans into adversity angle, calls Michigan 'America's team'

Jim Harbaugh leans into adversity angle, calls Michigan 'America's team'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes