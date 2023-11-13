Major League Baseball Corbin Carroll unanimous selection for National League Rookie of the Year Updated Nov. 13, 2023 7:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Corbin Carroll had one of the best rookie seasons in MLB history. That became official Monday.

The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder won National Rookie of the Year, earning all 30 first-place votes from the BBWAA.

Carroll's win was expected long before he helped the Diamondbacks reach the World Series, with the postseason not being included in the voting process. The 23-year-old showcased why some evaluators called him a five-tool prospect in his first full season in the majors. He slashed .285/.362/.506 with 25 homers. He also showed off his speed, stealing 54 bases and recording a league-high 10 triples.

No rookie had ever collected 25 homers and 50 steals.

After leading Arizona to 84 wins in the regular season, Carroll continued to show his All-Star ability in the postseason. He hit .571 with a homer in the Diamondbacks' two-game sweep over the Brewers in the wild-card round. He also hit .300 with a .500 on-base percentage and a homer in Arizona's three-game sweep over the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Carroll didn't have too strong of a series against the NLCS against the Phillies, but he showed up in the biggest game of the series. He went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases in the Diamondbacks' Game 7 win, becoming the second-youngest player in MLB history to have at least three hits and two stolen bases in a playoff game.

Carroll beat out finalists Mets pitcher Kodai Senga and Dodgers outfielder James Outman for the award.

