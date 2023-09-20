Major League Baseball
Carlos Correa placed on IL as Twins close in on playoff berth
Major League Baseball

Carlos Correa placed on IL as Twins close in on playoff berth

Updated Sep. 20, 2023 3:30 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Rookie third baseman Royce Lewis was also scheduled for more testing, including an MRI on Thursday after the team returns home, on the left hamstring that tightened up on him Tuesday.

Correa has been battling his injury since May and aggravated it in the first inning on Monday. The decision to place him on the IL, retroactive to Tuesday, came after an MRI, according to bench coach and interim manager Jayce Tingler.

If Minnesota makes the playoffs, its first postseason game would likely be Oct. 3, 14 days after the IL announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We think this is the best way to give Carlos a meaningful, full playoff run," Tingler said.

Minnesota went into Wednesday's game with a magic number of three to win its third AL Central title in five seasons.

Correa is hitting .230 in a team-high 135 games.

Lewis's hamstring tightened up during Tuesday's game. He is hitting .309 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs over 58 games, including a Twins' single-season record four grand slams. He was not in Wednesday's starting lineup.

"He was riding the (exercise) bike," Tingler said.

The Twins recalled outfielder Trevor Yarnach from Triple-A St. Paul.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL odds: Cowboys dominating, bet on them to win NFC East

2023 NFL odds: Cowboys dominating, bet on them to win NFC East

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes