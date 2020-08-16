Major League Baseball Cardinals Make Long-Awaited Return 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The St. Louis Cardinals returned to sweep the Chicago White Sox in a Saturday doubleheader after 19 days away from the diamond due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The Cardinals opened with a 5-1 win, and then finished the doubleheader with a 6-3 triumph at the South Side’s Guaranteed Rate Park.

In Game 1, St. Louis scored four first inning runs against Chicago's starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Game 2 didn't get going for the Cards until the fourth inning when first baseman Paul Goldschmidt blasted one home. It was Goldy's second home run of the season.

Outfielder Tyler O'Neill followed one inning later, with a two-run homer to seal the deal. O'Neill leads the team with three home runs this season.

The Redbirds rented 41 cars and drove almost 300 miles for the matchup.

The wins came despite missing several key players, including catcher Yadier Molina, shortstop Paul DeJong and pitcher Carlos Martinez, who were among the 18 players and staff members to test positive since St. Louis' last game on July 29 in Minnesota.

The Cardinals added nine players to the roster for Saturday’s slate, including top prospect, outfielder Dylan Carlson. The 21-year old finished the day with six at-bats.

Tommy Edman, the starting shortstop in Game 1, made his major league debut.

St. Louis is now 4-3 this season.

They have 53 games remaining on their schedule, including 10 more doubleheaders, with only 44 days left in the regular season.

The Cardinals finish their three-game weekend series with the White Sox on Sunday.

Next up, they play the Chicago Cubs five times in three days with doubleheaders on Monday and Wednesday.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.