Brewers Follow Bucks, Boycott Game

The Milwaukee Brewers' home game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday has been postponed, after Brewers players met and decided not to play in the wake of the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The news follows the NBA deciding to postpone its three scheduled playoff games in Orlando, prompted by the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott Game 5 of their first round series against the Orlando Magic.

The Reds agreed not to play Wednesday as well, which means the game will not be counted as a forfeit for the Brewers.

Prior to the first pitch, Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader suggested the Brewers could follow in the footsteps of the Bucks.

FOX Sports analyst Rob Parker applauded the Brewers for their actions.

On Monday, Milwaukee posted a message of support for social justice on their video screen before their matchup with the Reds.

Also on Monday, Brewers reliever Devin Williams etched "BLM" on the Miller Park mound before taking over the pitching duties in the 7th inning.

More MLB teams are considering not playing on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan then confirmed that the Seattle Mariners game against the San Diego Padres will be postponed.

The Mariners released a statement after Wednesday's decision.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins took the field Wednesday night, but the Mets' Dom Smith made a statement during the national anthem.

CBS MLB analyst Jim Bowden reported that the matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park would not go on as scheduled.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced earlier Wednesday that the team may opt not to play, according to MLB anaylst Bob Nightengale.

Players across the league reacted to Wednesday's events, including 3-time All-Star Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp.

This is a developing story.

