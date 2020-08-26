Major League Baseball
Brewers Follow Bucks, Boycott Game
Major League Baseball

Brewers Follow Bucks, Boycott Game

2 hours ago

The Milwaukee Brewers' home game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday has been postponed, after Brewers players met and decided not to play in the wake of the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The news follows the NBA deciding to postpone its three scheduled playoff games in Orlando, prompted by the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott Game 5 of their first round series against the Orlando Magic. 

The Reds agreed not to play Wednesday as well, which means the game will not be counted as a forfeit for the Brewers.

Prior to the first pitch, Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader suggested the Brewers could follow in the footsteps of the Bucks.

FOX Sports analyst Rob Parker applauded the Brewers for their actions.

On Monday, Milwaukee posted a message of support for social justice on their video screen before their matchup with the Reds.

Also on Monday, Brewers reliever Devin Williams etched "BLM" on the Miller Park mound before taking over the pitching duties in the 7th inning.

More MLB teams are considering not playing on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan then confirmed that the Seattle Mariners game against the San Diego Padres will be postponed.

The Mariners released a statement after Wednesday's decision.

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins took the field Wednesday night, but the Mets' Dom Smith made a statement during the national anthem.

CBS MLB analyst Jim Bowden reported that the matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park would not go on as scheduled.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced earlier Wednesday that the team may opt not to play, according to MLB anaylst Bob Nightengale.

Players across the league reacted to Wednesday's events, including 3-time All-Star Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp.

This is a developing story.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Major League Baseball

Giolito No-Hits the Pirates

Giolito No-Hits the Pirates
Chicago's Lucas Giolito made history on Tuesday night with a pitching performance for the ages.
22 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Sports World Reacts To Jacob Blake Shooting

Sports World Reacts To Jacob Blake Shooting
Athletes and teams from every major sport shared their voices, including postgame comments from Chris Paul and LeBron.
1 day ago
Major League Baseball

Jose Abreu Can't Stop Hitting HRs

Jose Abreu Can't Stop Hitting HRs
The Chicago White Sox star first baseman is on an unbelievable tear at the plate, with 6 home runs in 9 at bats.
2 days ago
Major League Baseball

Strasburg Out for the Season

Strasburg Out for the Season
Carpal tunnel syndrome has sidelined World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg for the remainder of the 2020 season.
4 days ago
Major League Baseball

Yelich Gets Assist From Rose

Yelich Gets Assist From Rose
In the midst of a troubling hitting slump, Christian Yelich decided to turn to the game's all-time hits leader for advice.
5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks