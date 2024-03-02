Major League Baseball Braves expect Ronald Acuña to be ready for Opening Day Updated Mar. 2, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Atlanta Braves are confident that star outfielder Ronald Acuña will be ready for the start of the regular season after he underwent an MRI on Friday, but the team will pause a few days before offering a timeline for his return.

Acuña, the reigning NL MVP, had the MRI after telling the team he was experiencing soreness in his right knee. The MRI revealed irritation around his right meniscus, according to MLB.com.

"We expect him to be ready for Opening Day barring new information," Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said, per MLB.com. "It looks like irritation, but we're going to make sure we check all of the boxes."

The team is hesitant to reveal a timeline for Acuña's return until he is evaluated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California on Monday. ElAttrache was reportedly encouraged after seeing the results of the MRI, but recommended an in-person evaluation.

Acuña tweaked his right knee while caught in a rundown during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. He was scratched from Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles less than an hour before the game.

But on Saturday, he did not have a noticeable limp when he arrived at the Braves' Spring Training facility, according to MLB.com.

Acuña has had issues with his right knee in the past, tearing his right ACL just two days before the 2021 All-Star break. ElAttrache performed surgery to repair the injury, and Acuña returned to action in late April of the following season.

Acuña, who is already a four-time All-Star at the age of 26, is coming off a historic season in which he became the first player to hit at least 40 home runs (41) and steal at least 70 bases (73) in one season. In addition to leading the NL in steals, he also led in hits (217), runs (149), on-base percentage (.416) and OPS (1.012).

