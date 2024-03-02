Major League Baseball
Braves expect Ronald Acuña to be ready for Opening Day
Major League Baseball

Braves expect Ronald Acuña to be ready for Opening Day

Updated Mar. 2, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Braves are confident that star outfielder Ronald Acuña will be ready for the start of the regular season after he underwent an MRI on Friday, but the team will pause a few days before offering a timeline for his return.

Acuña, the reigning NL MVP, had the MRI after telling the team he was experiencing soreness in his right knee. The MRI revealed irritation around his right meniscus, according to MLB.com.

"We expect him to be ready for Opening Day barring new information," Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said, per MLB.com. "It looks like irritation, but we're going to make sure we check all of the boxes."

The team is hesitant to reveal a timeline for Acuña's return until he is evaluated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California on Monday. ElAttrache was reportedly encouraged after seeing the results of the MRI, but recommended an in-person evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acuña tweaked his right knee while caught in a rundown during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. He was scratched from Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles less than an hour before the game. 

But on Saturday, he did not have a noticeable limp when he arrived at the Braves' Spring Training facility, according to MLB.com.

Acuña has had issues with his right knee in the past, tearing his right ACL just two days before the 2021 All-Star break. ElAttrache performed surgery to repair the injury, and Acuña returned to action in late April of the following season.

Acuña, who is already a four-time All-Star at the age of 26, is coming off a historic season in which he became the first player to hit at least 40 home runs (41) and steal at least 70 bases (73) in one season. In addition to leading the NL in steals, he also led in hits (217), runs (149), on-base percentage (.416) and OPS (1.012).

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Fanatics unfairly blamed for new flawed MLB uniforms, founder says

Fanatics unfairly blamed for new flawed MLB uniforms, founder says

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes